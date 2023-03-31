With more than 340,000 cases, cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death in Germany. The most common causes are high blood pressure and obesity. Both promote the development of coronary heart disease (CHD), heart attack and cardiac insufficiency.

Six cornerstones for a healthy cardiovascular system

In addition to sufficient exercise and good stress management, the right diet also reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Several

studies

came up with six nutritional pillars:

lots of fresh vegetables and low-sugar fruit,

fish instead of meat, focus on a plant-based diet,

high-quality oils instead of cheap fats,

high-fiber whole grain products instead of white flour products,

plenty of legumes and nuts and

as little sugar as possible.

The six pillars are combined in the so-called Mediterranean diet. Also a new one

Study

from the University of Sydney is now showing amazing success with women.

24 percent reduced risk of cardiovascular disease

For their study, the researchers analyzed a total of 16 studies with more than 700,000 participants in which the effect of a Mediterranean diet on cardiovascular and mortality risk in women was examined. The condition of the cardiovascular system was observed over an average period of 12.5 years in relation to nutrition.

The results of the analyzes are clear:

Women who ate the basic principles of Mediterranean cuisine had an average 24 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

The risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) was reduced by 25 percent.

The overall risk of death fell by 23 percent.

The researchers attribute the influence of the Mediterranean diet to the following factors:

Antioxidants have a positive effect on inflammation, cardiovascular risk factors and the gut microbiome.

Polyphenols, nitrates, omega-3 fatty acids and fiber contribute to an improved cardiovascular risk profile.

Mediterranean diet: probably the difference between women and men

“Women-specific cardiovascular risk factors, such as premature menopause, preeclampsia, and gestational diabetes, or risk factors that occur predominantly in women, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, can all independently increase the risk of cardiovascular disease,” the researchers write. So it is possible that the Mediterranean diet has a different effect on women than on men.

The studies examined were largely consistent in their results. “This also suggests a strong inverse relationship between the onset of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality, with higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet in women,” say the researchers. The disadvantage of the studies examined is that they are exclusively observational studies.

Other health benefits of the Mediterranean diet

But the Mediterranean diet is not only important with regard to cardiovascular diseases. As nutrition experts in the

NDR

“, the Mediterranean diet is also beneficial for:

Diabetes Typ 2

strengthens the immune system

can lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels and

has an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effect.

Diet also keeps the brain fit. The reason for this is the amount of omega-3 fatty acids consumed, which are mainly found in nuts, seeds and high-quality vegetable oils. According to studies, the preventive effect should go so far that it can delay the onset of Alzheimer’s and slow down the progression of dementia. The high amounts of stigmasterol, a herbal active ingredient, contained in aubergines, zucchini and avocados also keep the brain fit.

The basic principles of the Mediterranean diet

Switching to the Mediterranean diet is worthwhile in many ways – and at any age. The basics are also relatively easy to implement:

Daily:

Fresh vegetables and leaf salads

fruit (preferably seasonal)

Whole wheat bread, whole wheat pasta, rice and potatoes

Legumes such as chickpeas and lentils

Nuts (e.g. almonds) and seeds

Fresh or dried herbs and garlic

Fried and stewed sea fish

poultry

Cold-pressed olive oil as the main fat supplier

In moderation:

Low-fat dairy products such as goat and sheep cheese

Owner

red wine (usually with meals)

Avoid: