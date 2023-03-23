Stress and burnout is a zeitgeist that makes you ill – solve stress and burnout with Ayurveda.

Ayurveda for stress and burnout

With the very current term “burnout” we have been describing a state of health that has been known in Ayurveda since ancient times – as an intensive Vata disorder – an exhaustion syndrome.

In our enlightened world we know a lot about stress and burnout, but the corresponding symptoms are very often trivialized or pushed away.

Flooding thoughts, not being able to switch off, sleep disorders, emotional overreactions, such as being anxious or easily angry or impatient, are the first signs.

Instead of taking countermeasures now and allowing yourself more rest, stimulants, stimulants or medication are often taken in order to be able to continue. Over time, however, this leads to massive health problems. They are caused by constant stress – the body can no longer rest, can no longer detoxify and waste products, which gives rise to permanent acute, such as chronic and degenerative diseases.

As the saying goes, big problems should be solved while they are small.

The first symptoms of stress, i.e. relatively slight Vata disorders, could still be interpreted as warning signals from the body – the inner healer tells us: “You can’t go on like this” or “Now the time has come to get back into balance get”.

On the one hand, those affected can now treat themselves to a break – for example an Ayurveda regeneration cure or even the profound Ayurveda Panchakarma cure. During this time body, mind and soul come to rest again and the body can regain strength for the time afterwards.

However, if this short break remains, ie nothing changes significantly afterwards to prevent stress and burnout, then that is not the objective of Ayurveda.

Ayurveda aims to initiate a long, healthy and happy life for Ayurveda practitioners. For this, however, it is necessary to experience this Ayurvedic knowledge and to integrate it into one’s own life. For me, Ayurveda is a profound health science, with which one can really achieve health and a long happy life.

Especially in spring, the physical signs of stress and burnout are often misinterpreted as spring fatigue. Those who don’t want to let themselves down increase the desire to persevere – sometimes until they drop. Right now is the right moment to pause and regenerate and then use new strength to implement better health awareness.

My experience is that it is more sustainable if you don’t just treat yourself to an Ayurveda cure, but also deal more intensively with the Ayurveda lifestyle – with Ayurveda cuisine, with the teachings of the constitution and with the way of life according to Ayurveda, with that the A basis created for a new start in life with better health and perhaps more joie de vivre.

Here it goes to the Ayurveda seminars to cope with stress…

The Ayurveda School Wolfgang Neutzler is an independent private school.

The headmaster of the school for Ayurveda, Wolfgang Neutzler, has been practicing as an alternative practitioner with a focus on Ayurveda since 1985.

The main focus of his work are online seminars and training courses. A fast and effective way of learning, without travel expenses and stress, especially in today’s world.

The following online offers are available: Training to become an Ayurveda nutritionist, Ayurveda cooking courses, weight loss training, Ayurveda fasting week, course instructor for Ayurveda baby massage, massage for pregnant women, Ayurveda constitution determination, Ayurveda massages, Ayurveda relaxation Trainer.

Wolfgang Neutzler is the author and co-author of 8 books, including 5 Ayurveda books.

The goal is to give a lot of people access to Ayurveda.

Ayurveda – the knowledge of a healthy, long and happy life

/