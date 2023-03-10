E-Mail

Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

For a healthier heart, we often don’t have to change much in life. Cardiologist Ulf Landmesser also explains in an interview: Which heart problems are particularly dangerous for women and why erectile dysfunction can be an alarm signal for men.

“The special thing about cardiovascular diseases is that they usually have a relatively long lead time before they lead to problems or, in the worst case, death,” says Ulf Landmesser, head of the cardiology clinic at the Berlin Charité, in an interview with FOCUS online. However, there are now well-studied risk factors.

If you know the most important of these for your heart health, you can also target them and reduce your personal heart attack risk: blood pressure: High blood pressure is a very common cause of heart disease. The cardiology professor explains: “The earlier it is treated, the easier it is to prevent damage to the cardiovascular system.”

If the value is permanently too high, it can promote the formation of deposits in the blood vessels (plaques). Also, take a look at this sensible. It is primarily genetic. The associated disease hyperlipoprotein anemia (a) is an inherited dyslipidemia that may be associated with a risk of heart attack. Furthermore, the triglyceride-rich lipoproteins, which can also be influenced by lifestyle. genetic factors : It is important to know the family history, emphasizes Landmesser. If there is someone here who had a heart attack early on, suffered a stroke or Diabetes has, one should become prickly. Then the risk of being affected can be increased.

: It is important to know the family history, emphasizes Landmesser. If there is someone here who had a heart attack early on, suffered a stroke or has, one should become prickly. Then the risk of being affected can be increased. Diabetes: Elevated blood sugar levels and the metabolic changes associated with diabetes cause long-term damage to blood vessels. “These are all risk factors that we can treat well nowadays,” explains Landmesser. “The sooner you take countermeasures, the better.” Even small changes can greatly reduce the risk of a heart attack In most cases, the cause of a heart attack is arteriosclerosis in the coronary arteries. Their creation is a process that takes many years, even decades. The expert reports that plaques are already found in the blood vessels of a third of 30 to 40 year olds. „This means that if you have risk factors and recognize them early, even a small change is enough to reduce the lifetime risk of a heart attack or coronary heart disease by up to 90 percent – that’s what the genetic tests suggest,” explains the cardiologist. This small change is again about the LDL cholesterol. Studies have shown that in order to achieve this strong effect, it is necessary to keep the value around 100 milligrams per deciliter of blood or below. Conversely, according to Landmesser, it also means: “Anyone who checks blood pressure and LDL cholesterol at an early stage has a very low risk of a heart attack.” It also takes a special look at the hearts of men and women. In men, cardiovascular diseases often begin in middle age. In women, it is more likely to start after menopause (menopause), but it can occur less frequently before. Why erectile dysfunction is an alarm signal Risk factors that favor erectile dysfunction can also be risk factors for a heart attack. Which are they? “Erectile dysfunction often has something to do with the vascular function in this area,” explains the cardiologist. Accordingly, risk factors that damage the coronary arteries could also cause problems for men here. As a danger to the heart, the heart professor names familiar ones: high blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol, diabetes, as well as the lifestyle factors of smoking, too little exercise and sleep, or an unhealthy diet. Erectile dysfunction and heart attack are not causally related, but often have common causes. “Men who discover erectile dysfunction should definitely also have their cardiovascular risk factors examined. So you should not only see a urologist, but also have your cardiovascular risk checked by your family doctor or cardiologist, for example,” advises Landmesser.

Help with erectile dysfunction Our guide shows you the most common causes of erectile dysfunction and how you can regain your male strength.

These heart problems are particularly dangerous for women Stress is also a risk factor for the heart – especially for a woman’s heart. “In particular, permanent stress that occurs when people feel under pressure is very likely to have an unfavorable effect on cardiovascular risk,” explains the cardiologist. In fact, acute stress can Tako-tsubo Syndrom stress cardiomyopathy – also known as broken heart syndrome. This affects women in 90 percent of the cases. Acute stressful situations such as separation from a partner, the death of a loved one or life crises can trigger such a syndrome in women. In the worst case, it leads to the heart barely working. This can then be found out with the cardiac ultrasound and cardiac catheter examination.

This is how the treatment of stress cardiomyopathy works: If the heart is not restricted too much, the patients are given beta blockers, among other things, to protect and relieve the heart. In the acute phase, it is also very important to pay attention to cardiac arrhythmias. If it comes to the point that the heart is actually no longer pumping sufficiently, those affected must be monitored in the intensive care unit. The heart can then very often recover over time. This usually happens within four to five weeks. After that, the movement disorders in the heart muscle are often no longer visible. The therapy is usually temporary. Another phenomenon in women around the menopausal phase is spontaneous ones Tears in the heart vessels, so-called spontaneous dissections. Especially at the age of about 47 to 53 years, this cause of a heart attack should be considered in women. Women should definitely take pressure on the chest, back pain or upper abdominal pain seriously and remember that these could also come from the heart. This is how the treatment of spontaneous dissection works: First, doctors will write an EKG (electrocardiogram) and determine the corresponding blood values. It is treated with a heart-friendly therapy – temporarily with blood-thinning or anticoagulant drugs. The treatment also depends on whether the tears in the heart vessels are already causing acute circulatory disorders. In this case, cardiologists would place a stent to prevent the vessel from closing. This is necessary to prevent a major heart attack or heart damage. If the situation is not yet so acute, the vessel usually regenerates well on its own.

The cardiologist advises men and women over the age of 40 to have these checks In order to identify the above-mentioned risk factors at an early stage, the Charité expert advises carrying out a thorough examination. In concrete terms, this means that men and women should have their atherogenic lipoproteins checked from the age of 40, that is LDL cholesterol and with a corresponding family history also that Lipoprotein (a). To the family history also includes: If, for example, your father had a heart attack at the age of 40, you obviously have to take a closer look at the risk factors. blood pressure checking is very important. Likewise the blood sugar level Diabetes to recognize in time. In addition, the heart professor holds a plaque imaging useful if there is uncertainty about the cardiovascular risk. It would be a good tool, especially when someone determines that there is a medium risk based on other risk factors and it is a matter of how to treat it. If there is a suspicion, heart CTs (computer tomography) can now show whether the heart vessels are already damaged, whether there are plaques and whether they look dangerous. However, this is not yet widely used in Germany. The check and whether there is already plaque formation will be Even more important from the age of 50. Then one should too cardiac ultrasound come to see if there is already damage to the heart. For example, high blood pressure leads to thickening of the heart muscle (hypertrophy). “You want to avoid that because it can lead to a stiffening of the heart,” explains Landmesser. “And thus to the restriction of cardiac output and function.” From what values ​​do you need to take a closer look? Ideal values: LDL cholesterol : below 100 mg/dl (milligrams per deciliter of blood), below 55 mg/dl if coronary artery disease is already present

: below 100 mg/dl (milligrams per deciliter of blood), below 55 mg/dl if coronary artery disease is already present Lipoprotein (a) : below 30 mg/dl (milligrams per deciliter of blood)

: below 30 mg/dl (milligrams per deciliter of blood) blood pressure : below 140 (systolic) and below 90 (diastolic)

: below 140 (systolic) and below 90 (diastolic) Diabetes: Fasting blood glucose less than 100 mg/dl (5.6 mmol/l). Fasting values ​​between 100 and 125 mg/dl indicate prediabetes, a precursor to diabetes.

