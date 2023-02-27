The health conditions of the 17-year-old are stable Tezze on the Brentahospitalized since the night of Sunday 26 February in the intensive care unit of the San Bassiano a Bassano with the diagnosis of meningococcal bacterial meningitis type B.





How is the 17-year-old in intensive care for bacterial meningitis

Immediately, for the 17-year-old hospitalized in intensive care for bacterial meningitis, there was talk of a medical intervention in the face of serious health conditions. After more than a day of therapy, reports the ‘Corriere della Sera’, the patient would be stable and this, since there hasn’t been a tangible improvement, would reduce the hopes of recovery.

Who is the 17-year-old affected by bacterial meningitis

The 17-year-old affected by bacterial meningitis is a athlete. He trains and plays for two clubs: one from Bassano, the other from Riese Pio X, in the Treviso area. The 17-year-old did his last training session in Riese on the evening of Friday 24 February. On Saturday night he was taken to the emergency room. His symptoms triggered the suspicion, later confirmed by laboratory tests, that it could be a case of meningitis.





Bacterial meningitis: prophylaxis for 75 in Bassano

The Public Health and Hygiene Service of Usl 7 Pedemontana immediately activated the prophylaxis ritual: the movements of the boy were reconstructed and, already on the afternoon of Sunday 26 February, a antibiotic to close contacts (75 people). Il tracking by the Sisp continues even in these hours: the goal is to identify and treat all possible infected within the incubation period of the disease.

The General Manager of Usl 7 Charles Bramezza, in some statements reported by ‘Corriere della Sera’, he stated: “The codified procedure for dealing with this type of emergency has proven to work well. The doctors in the Emergency Room and Intensive Care were able to immediately place the diagnostic suspicion, which was then confirmed very promptly by the analysis laboratory. The intervention of the Sisp was also very timely for the contact tracing activity for the necessary prophylaxis. I want to reassure citizens that there is no cause for alarm: those who have potentially been exposed to the infection have already been contacted by Sisp operators or will be in the next few hours “.

