Once again Covid rules are about to change. Although there are tens of thousands of cases and over a hundred deaths on average every day, the Ministry of Health a few days will be worth one circularwhich could make the conditions of the quarantine for positivesstarting with asymptomatic ones.

With the virus now considered almost like a strong flu and the deaths concentrated mostly among the very frail o in the elderly population group (over 85), often not sufficiently protected from vaccines (in several cases without all four doses), the tendency is to lighten them again restrictions.

The times when the pandemic gave the chills, in short, are long gone. The new rules should come into effect starting from the beginning of September. Let’s see in detail how many days it should last from now on isolation for all those infected with Covid-19.

Contagion data: Rt growing

The contagion data currently speak of an index Rt in reprisa, from 0.7 at the beginning of the month to the current 0.9. In particular the physicists, statisticians and epidemiologists of the site CovidTrends they speak of a climb from 0.85 on 13 August to the current one given close to 1.

Meanwhile Omicron continues to mutate: the last sub-variant that is expanding is the BA.2.75, the so-called “Centaurus”, examined for the first time in the world by some Italian researchers. The study is from the University of Insubria and was published byEuropean Journal of Internal Medicine. According to the scientists of our country it is a mutation that makes the very efficient virus in binding to human cell receptors and for this it could become the dominant variant worldwide.

Covid, the new rules for positives with symptoms

To date, a positive with symptoms must stay at home for 21 dayswhile if he stops having them or is asymptomatic from the start, he can do a swab (even quick) after seven days and only if it is negative go out home. The new rules will reduce the length of isolation for positives with symptoms at 15 or maybe even 10 days. In practice you can go out after this period at home even without a negative swab.

The new rules for the asymptomatic

As for the asymptomaticinstead, they may no longer be necessary wait seven days to make the tampon. Patients without symptoms, in fact, should be able to swab (rapid or molecular) at any time and, as soon as negative, quietly leave the house without problems.

All these rules, then, should make it easier voting operations for the political elections of 25 September, while today one million Italians would risk having difficulties (despite the possibility of vhome care).

Covid isolation, when does the circular arrive?

Before issuing the circular, however, i ministry technicians await the latest opinion of the experts, who will draw on the latest scientific data available and on the evolution of the curve of infections and deaths (with a focus on the types of subjects involved) in the last months. This is then to be able to give the green light to the measures in the coming days, so as to make them come into force a September (possibly already at the beginning of the month).