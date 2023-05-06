Reduced risk of dementia if you have someone you can confide in – Medicine

news-txt”>

SYDNEY – Being married or in a relationship doesn’t necessarily reduce the risk of dementia, but having someone you can confide in openly does prove beneficial. This is indicated by a study by the University of New South Wales in Sydney, according to which what matters most to lengthen life is being engaged in the community.

It was already recognized that relationships are important not just for emotional health, but for physical brain health. However, it was not clear whether the type of relationship made a difference and what level of interaction was needed to give benefit. According to a new study, published in the Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, researchers conducted a meta-analysis of 13 longitudinal studies from different countries around the world, examining data from more than 39,000 people aged 65 and over. Specifically, they took into account the type of relationship they were a part of, whether it offered only general social support, or was someone to confide in, and how often the connections occurred. A picture emerged in which meeting friends or family at least once a month could reduce the risk of dementia by up to half. The type of relationship is particularly important.

“Having someone you can confide in has emerged as a very powerful factor in reducing dementia risk,” writes study lead author Suraj Samtani, a clinical psychologist and researcher at the Center for Healthy Brain Aging at the University of New South Wales . “It’s not just how often you meet, but whether it’s with someone you can open your heart to,” he adds.