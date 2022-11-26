“ Today he is a shrunken, emaciated man with no teeth and will weigh roughly 50 kilos. His leg is as big as my arm “. The description, which Dr. Fulvio Tomaselli made to the Corriere della Sera to unveil the current health conditions of Lando Buzzanca, it’s terrible. For two weeks the actor has been hospitalized at the Gemelli polyclinic in Rome following a fall from his wheelchair which occurred in the nursing home, where he had been hospitalized for almost a year. Her conditions they would not be serious and his return to the health facility was expected days ago, but the statements made by his friend and doctor are worrying: “ Today of Lando Buzzanca remains 10% of what it was “.

The complaint

In recent days Tomaselli had entrusted Facebook with a long message, in which he denounced the physical decline by Lando Buzzanca: “ The ‘loving care’ declared in hospitalization in RSA since 27 December overwhelmed a man, who a year ago walked and spoke, in the tragic shadow of himself, curled up in a bed, skeletal, exhausted … dramatically lucid “ . A complaint that the doctor, a friend of the actor, had already made in August to draw attention to the complex situation of the interpreter of “The restorer“, which today – at the behest of the court – has a support administrator. Interviewed by CourierTomaselli thus clarified how Buzzanca is.

Hospitalization

On November 8, the Roman actor was the victim of a fall from a wheelchair and was transferred to the hospital for tests. The actor had hit his head and although his condition didn’t worry the doctors, the hospital deemed it appropriate to detain the 87-year-old. As reported by Buzzanca’s son, Massimiliano, the actor should have left the Gemelli last week and there was a definitive scheduled transfer at his son’s home, where he would be followed by specialized nurses.

In hospital, on 8 November, however, Buzzanca got there not only with a strong blow to the head, but also in terrible physical condition. “ I haven’t been able to see Lando since April 21st of last year. But having worked for fifty years in the health sector, I am able to obtain indirect information on his health conditions. And when they told me how he got to Gemini two weeks ago I couldn’t believe it,” denounced Tomaselli, who continued: “Yesterday Francesca (Della Valle, his partner, ed.) managed to visit him and I had confirmation: she was dozing, she ate with difficulty, she had bedsores and muttered to her: ‘Take me away'” .

The alarm cry of the girlfriend