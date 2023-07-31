reduces plaques and improves behavior

Japanese researchers have shown that an experimental Alzheimer’s vaccine is able to reduce beta amyloid plaques and inflammation in the brain, also improves the behavior and awareness of treated mouse models.

And experimental vaccine is effective in countering the Alzheimer’s disease in murine models (topi), resulting in a series of significant benefits. Among those observed by the researchers are the reduction of beta amyloid plaques In the brain; the decrease in inflammation in brain tissue; it’s a improvement in behavior and in awareness, probably the most significant detail of the new research. In the past, moreover, other experimental vaccines had shown to be able to eliminate the sticky protein (the yes and beta amyloid) which accumulate in the brain creating tangles associated with dementia and to neurodegenerationhowever this is the first time that a significant increase in the cognition in rodents. Since this is a preclinical experiment on animal models it is still too early to sing victory, however if the results were to be replicated also in thehuman being we would have a potentially effective tool in the prevention and in contrast to the widespread disease, which is estimated to affect around 150 million people worldwide by 2050.

The effectiveness of the experimental Alzheimer’s vaccine was determined by a Japanese research team led by scientists from the Juntendo University Graduate School of Medicine in Tokyo. The researchers, coordinated by Dr. Chieh-Lun Hsiao of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine and Biology at the Japanese university, used a preparation designed to “eliminate the senescent cells expressing senescence-associated glycoprotein”, known as SAGP.

Come specified in the press release presented at the “Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2023” congress of the American Heart Association currently underway in Boston, in the United States, it is a senolytic vaccine – that is able to eliminate aged or senescent cells – which in other investigations conducted on mouse models has demonstrated significant efficacy in improving age-related pathologies. Among them the type 2 diabetes and theatherosclerosis, that is, the accumulation of plaques of cholesterol, calcium and cellular elements in the lumen of the arteries, which harden up to the potential rupture. The condition can lead to serious medical conditions such as myocardial infarction, aneurysm e stroke.

In the light of the results of previous studies, in which it was also demonstrated that the senescent cells reduced by the vaccine are expressed in the glial cells of patients with Alzheimer’s, Dr. Hsiao and colleagues wanted to test them in mice with a form of dementia similar to human Alzheimer’s, in terms of characteristics and consequences on brain tissue. The SAGP vaccine was tested on 2- and 4-month-old specimens. After the inoculation, the researchers observed significant improvements compared to mice in the control group (not treated with the vaccine but with a placebo). Among the observed benefits are the reduction of beta amyloid deposits, especially in the cerebral cortex, which as explained by scholars “is responsible for language processing, attention and problem solving”; a reduction of biomarkers related tobrain inflammation; and behavioral improvement. Specifically, the researchers observed that the vaccine-treated mice faced the maze test with increased awareness of their surroundings, such as healthy mice. Interestingly, the vaccinated mice also developed anxietya condition that is often missing in patients with Alzheimer’s.

All these signals suggest that the SAGP vaccine can be a precious ally against dementia, but obviously its safety and efficacy also in humans will have to be demonstrated with clinical trials. “If the vaccine could prove effective in humans, it would be a big step towards slowing the progression of the disease or even preventing it,” said Professor Hsiao. It should be noted that the role of amyloid beta plaques and tau protein tangles in Alzheimer’s disease is not yet fully understood and it is not clear whether this could be the cause or a consequence, but the association is strong. Not surprisingly, even the first drugs that have been shown to slow down cognitive decline – such as the monoclonal antibody donanemab – aim to target precisely these sticky proteins.

The researchers explain that amyloid beta plaques build up between the neurons disrupting cellular function, also leading to vascular problems and to a potential breakage of the precious one blood-brain barrier (which protects the brain from pathogens, toxins and other harmful substances). When the barrier becomes faulty the glucose it arrives with difficulty, and the amyloid-beta clearing mechanisms become ineffective, catalyzing inflammation and the progression of Alzheimer’s. With the new vaccine, all of this could be countered or even prevented, but it will take a long time before clinical trials (tests on humans). At the end of 2021 the trial of a nasal vaccine against Alzheimer’s has begun in the United States. Details of the new research were presented at an American Heart Association (AHA) meeting in Boston.

