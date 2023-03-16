Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Diabetesil coffee it is an excellent weapon: it slows down the accumulation of body fat. This is suggested by a study in BMJ Medicine based on a relatively new methodology which allows to verify precisely the existence of a cause and effect relationship between caffeine consumption and the reduced risk of developing diabetes. In light of their findings, the result of a study from Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, the researchers say it is probably worth exploring the potential role of calorie-free caffeine-based drinks in reducing the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

I STUDY

Previously published research indicates that the consumption of 3-5 cups of coffee a day, a rich source of caffeine, is associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, observe the researchers directed by Susanna Larsson. An average cup of coffee contains about 70-150 milligrams (mg) of caffeine. However, most of the research published thus far has involved studies that cannot reliably establish a cause-and-effect relationship between caffeine consumption and diabetes protection. The researchers demonstrated this association with what is known as “Mendelian randomization”: The researchers examined the role of two common genetic variants of the genes CYP1A2 and AHR in nearly 10,000 people. The two genes CYP1A2 and AHR’ regulated the rate of caffeine metabolism.

THE CAFFEINE EFFECT

People with genetic variants absorb caffeine more slowly, drink less coffee on average, but have higher levels of caffeine in their blood than people who metabolize it rapidly. The results of the analysis showed that genetically predicted higher blood caffeine levels were associated with lower weight and body fat. Higher levels of caffeine in the blood, also via genes, are also associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. A daily intake of 100 mg is estimated to increase energy expenditure by approximately 100 calories per day, which it could reduce the risk of developing obesity, the researchers write.

