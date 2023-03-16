Home Health reduces the risk by curbing the accumulation of fat. Here are the beneficial effects of caffeine
Health

reduces the risk by curbing the accumulation of fat. Here are the beneficial effects of caffeine

by admin
reduces the risk by curbing the accumulation of fat. Here are the beneficial effects of caffeine

Diabetes, coffee is an excellent weapon: it slows down the accumulation of body fat. This was suggested by a study in BMJ Medicine based on a relatively…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

Diabetesil coffee it is an excellent weapon: it slows down the accumulation of body fat. This is suggested by a study in BMJ Medicine based on a relatively new methodology which allows to verify precisely the existence of a cause and effect relationship between caffeine consumption and the reduced risk of developing diabetes. In light of their findings, the result of a study from Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, the researchers say it is probably worth exploring the potential role of calorie-free caffeine-based drinks in reducing the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

See also  10 symptoms for men not to underestimate (and for which to run to the doctor)

Diabetes in pregnancy, here’s how to reduce the risk: from dimmed lights to darkened smartphones

I STUDY

Previously published research indicates that the consumption of 3-5 cups of coffee a day, a rich source of caffeine, is associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, observe the researchers directed by Susanna Larsson. An average cup of coffee contains about 70-150 milligrams (mg) of caffeine. However, most of the research published thus far has involved studies that cannot reliably establish a cause-and-effect relationship between caffeine consumption and diabetes protection. The researchers demonstrated this association with what is known as “Mendelian randomization”: The researchers examined the role of two common genetic variants of the genes CYP1A2 and AHR in nearly 10,000 people. The two genes CYP1A2 and AHR’ regulated the rate of caffeine metabolism.

Alzheimer’s, lack of sleep increases disease risk: here’s why. Insomnia promotes neurodegenerative processes

THE CAFFEINE EFFECT

People with genetic variants absorb caffeine more slowly, drink less coffee on average, but have higher levels of caffeine in their blood than people who metabolize it rapidly. The results of the analysis showed that genetically predicted higher blood caffeine levels were associated with lower weight and body fat. Higher levels of caffeine in the blood, also via genes, are also associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. A daily intake of 100 mg is estimated to increase energy expenditure by approximately 100 calories per day, which it could reduce the risk of developing obesity, the researchers write.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

The Naples-Eintracht report cards: Osimhen responds to Haaland,...

Is andropause really the “men’s menopause”?

The psychiatrist Rotelli, Basaglia’s right arm, has died

Genome doubling and cancer development: the role of...

Journalist award on the doctor-patient relationship – breaking...

reduces the risk by curbing the accumulation of...

Inter, distraction to the flexors of the thigh...

“Don’t Think You’re Inadequate”

With Covid, Italians have stopped traveling to get...

For resistant hypertension, here is ultrasound which “calms”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy