The power of extra virgin olive oil on our health is enormous, it could reduce the risk of all forms of cancer by 31%, being an antioxidant. A very careful study has revealed various information in this regard.

This food product, which we regularly consume on our tables and dishes, since it is part of our culture, has many properties including that of hinder the growth of cancer thanks to the antioxidant effect.

The product also has significant benefits on our body in reducing the risk of cancer. It seems that those who consume it in appropriate quantities have a lower risk of getting cancer than those who do not consume at all or very little. This product has countless properties that play a significant role on our health, being a source of essential fatty acids, ally in the prevention of chronic degenerative diseases, useful against oxidative stress and the formation of free radicals. To this are added the anticancer properties, a discovery conducted by some researches, which has increasingly convinced many not to abandon the product but to take it regularly.

What emerged from the study

The research highlighted a stress association between extra virgin olive oil consumption and cancer risk. In fact, the study made sure that an important data emerged for our health, namely the cancer risk among individuals who regularly consumed extra virgin olive oil and people who did not. The data that emerged was really reassuring, given that according to the experiments conducted on about 45 cases, Those who consume extra virgin olive oil have a 31% lower chance of developing any type of cancer. A significant percentage that reassures us and reassures us.

We must not forget that this product has an exceptional composition given that there is a rich quantity of monounsaturated fatty acids, squalene and phenolic compounds. They are really rich properties of EVO oil that help our body to fight the enemies of cancer that are always lurking, especially those related to the countless cancer diseases.