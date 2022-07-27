Losing weight quickly is certainly the dream of many people who fight their personal battle with the scales every day. Despite a totalitarian commitment, made of physical activity but also of attention at the table, losing weight is often not easy and this can depend on various factors.

What is certain is that insiders always recommend a gradual and thoughtful weight loss that takes into account the dietary and physiological needs of the individual. Each diet should be created ad personam, it should reflect the identity of the subject to which it is addressed and express an individual dietary way of life. It is for these reasons that slowly losing weight is the first step towards the success of a low calorie diet.

The website of the Veronesi foundation has published a research made by Vishwa Deep Dixit at Yale School of Medicine which refers to the calorie deficit, the main element of a diet and fast weight loss. Research emphatically states that to reduce the consumption of calories protects against aging and all those related diseases. The results obtained derive from the analysis of two groups of people, one of whom suffered a calorie deficit for a period of time, while the other continued to eat without any kind of restrictions or deprivation.

Cutting calories means reduce the inflammatory process and consequently there is an increase in longevity.

Caloric deficit, all the positive effects

The results obtained from the analysis have led to affirm than the group that has undergone a food reduction favored some mechanisms which delay aging. It is possible to say that reducing calories is definitely advantageous, but if you do it to lose weight it is always better to consult a doctor.

Each situation is unique and requires an individual examination that ascertains needs and requests. Eating less certainly does not mean losing weight in a few days: the ideal mood is to lose weight gradually and not traumatic for the body. Eating well and in a healthy and balanced way is the ultimate goal of a diet that should not only have the sole purpose of losing weight but should educate to a healthy diet.