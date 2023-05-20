Reducing calories also slows down the aging of the immune system – breaking latest news

Of Silvia Turin

Calorie restriction acts like a real “magic pill”, counteracting the factors that lead the elderly to be susceptible to many diseases. Study uncovers role of key protein

A confirmation and a novelty: that calorie restriction slowed down the aging process was known, now a study published in the magazine Science

also proves that «rejuvenates» the immune system.

The searches A group of researchers from Yale University (USA) has described the effects of moderation at the table and the physiological processes that cause even a diet made up of modest sacrifices can get amazing benefits. A low weight loss, in fact, is able to combine the effects of multiple drugs and now scientists have begun to understand how this is possible. The anti-ageing effect of calorie restriction was also known thanks to a multicenter study called CALERIE (acronym for «global evaluation of the long-term effects of calorie reduction») started in 2007. A 140 people between 20 and 50 year-old (non-obese) had been asked to lose weight. At the end of the two-year observation period, the participants had lost an average of 10 kilos, about 14% of their initial weight. From the data of that experiment, collateral insights were born, which from time to time investigated specific aspects.

«Caloric reduction acts on many metabolic and molecular factors – explains Luigi Fontana, director of the Longevity and Health Center of the University of Sydney and co-author of many researches connected to the CALERIE trial -: a reduction of all inflammatory indices and an enhancement of homeostatic mechanisms that "rejuvenate" the cells. Over the years we have shown that weight loss is linked to lower insulin production (a very powerful pro-aging and pro-cancer risk factor), to rejuvenation of the heart (which becomes more elastic) and to a reduction of many underlying pathological processes of cardiovascular disease, cancer, stroke and cognitive impairment".

Thyme news However, Yale researchers studied a subgroup of 25 people taking part in the CALERIE trial and demonstrated that calorie restriction had made also rejuvenate their immune system acting on the thymus (a gland located above the heart) thanks to a protein called PLA2G7. The thymus produces thymocytes, the precursors of T lymphocytes (the “conductors” of the immune response), but over the years it loses volume and efficiency. Through magnetic resonance the scholars have noticed, in people who had lost weight, less involution of the thymus than in the control group: the diet had managed to slow down the aging of the gland and, consequently, of the immune system. Scientists would have expected to find some difference in the cells produced by the thymus that showed this effect, but gene sequencing showed nothing. This finding prompted them to look for the effects of thymus rejuvenation where they weren’t expected to find them – in the fatty tissue cells of the abdomen. In the fat cells of people whose thymus was less involved, there was a simultaneous reduction of a protein produced by a gene called PLA2G7. To find out whether the protein really caused the beneficial effects seen with calorie restriction, the researchers conducted a trial on guinea pigs. Mice artificially deprived of this gene, even when fed a high-fat diet, were protected from obesity and had lower rates of inflammation and loss of thymus volume.

«The exceptional discovery is that, with a very moderate reduction in caloric intakeit slows down or, in some way, thymic involution is blocked and therefore the immunosuppression typical of aging, which is why elderly people are more susceptible to many diseases – explains Luigi Fontana -. The Yale research explained that this effect, which is very important for the protection of the immune system, would appear to be regulated by this molecule in fat". Protein is therefore one of the driving factors of the effects of calorie restriction and in the future it could be manipulated to obtain the observed benefits artificially, but how does this discovery translate into everyday habits? «What we propose, based on the results of 30 years of scientific studies, is a modification of lifestyles, but within everyone's reach. The intervention on the portions of meals has "miraculous" effects: the reduction of even just a couple of centimeters in the waist circumference translates into an advantage similar to that obtained by taking together an antihypertensive, anti-glycemic, anti-cholesterol, anti-inflammatory drug. inflammatory and that breaks down insulin levels and tissue oxidation.

What to do You don’t need to radically change your eating habits or join yet another do-it-yourself punitive diet. Just a few precautionssee the expert advice in the last paragraph, ed), but if you think about a more important calorie restriction, you need to be followed by a professional. «The nutrients must remain, because otherwise there is a risk of “malnutrition” – underlines the specialist -. The intake of all vitamins, mineral salts and trace elements must be adapted to the needs. What needs to be reduced are refined foods and so-called “empty calories”». Therefore, it is advisable to eat less, but not all that one wants. And it’s good to start doing it as soon as possible, because eating without excesses and correctly is good for all ages and the advantages described above are quickly appreciated. «Improvements in the cardiometabolic profile are already noticeable after a year. Obviously the sooner you start, the better chance you have of living long and healthy – concludes Fontana -, but the decline can be slowed down at any age. It is clear that, if at the age of sixty one has already had a 90% thymic involution, the tissue that one is going to “save” will be less, but the benefits are there anyway because the thymic involution (as well as the stiffening of the arteries and heart) is something progressive that can be accelerated or slowed down».

How to reduce portions Moderation at the table does not require a radical change in one's lifestyle: as Luigi Fontana assures, it is enough to lose two centimeters of the waistline to gain in health and longevity. «To reduce portions efficiently, the first tip is to consume a diet rich in vegetable fibers and fish, the classic "Mediterranean diet" which has a satiety effect and, in itself, reduces caloric intake – explains the expert -. Not bringing excessive portions to the table also helps and you can try to stop when you are not completely full. Furthermore, studies show that two (non-consecutive) days of "vegetable fasting" lead to a reduction in8% of body weight in 6 months: on those occasions only cooked or raw vegetables are eaten, seasoned with 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Finally, some people find it good to eat all their meals in an 8-hour window ».