Weight loss resulting from intermittent calorie reduction has a positive effect on cognitive, immunological and other outcomes for patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). The results were presented to the Forum 2023 dell’Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS).

In presence of obesitythe release of molecules synthesized and secreted by the adipose tissue “shifts the balance” towards a proinflammatory environment; and a low-grade chronic inflammatory state can promote theautoimmunity.

Although this is only a small 12-week study, the researchers were still able to observe an improvement in some measuressuch as, for example, the measures of fatigue and the measures of cognitive function thanks to the intermittent reduction of calorie.

