Reduce the risk of amputation with shoes, insoles and orthoses: eurocom publishes new manual on risk class-appropriate orthopedic (shoe) technical care for diabetic foot syndrome | HEALTH ADHOC

Monday, October 16, 2023, 12:17 p.m

eurocom – european manufacturers federation for compression therapy and orthopaedic devices

PRESS RELEASE

Reducing the risk of amputation with shoes, insoles and orthoses: eurocom publishes new manual on risk class-appropriate orthopedic (shoe) care for diabetic foot syndrome

Berlin – Diabetic foot syndrome (DFS) is a serious consequence of diabetes mellitus. In Germany alone, DFS affects around a million people and, in the worst case, can lead to amputations. 65 to 70 percent of all inpatient and outpatient amputations are carried out on patients with diabetes mellitus – around 40,000 annually. The new eurocom handbook shows how adequate shoe, insoles and orthosis care can reduce the risk of amputation in diabetic foot syndrome. Information about the multifactorial clinical picture and about care options appropriate to the risk class can be found there, as well as examples of prescriptions and information about the rights and claims of the insured. The publication is aimed at doctors, orthopedic (shoe) technicians and the medical aid teams of the funding bodies, but its generally understandable presentation is also suitable for those affected and their relatives. The manual is now available for download at www.eurocom-info.de/service/publikationen and can also be ordered as a print edition there.

About eurocom

eurocom is the manufacturer association for compression therapy, orthopedic aids and digital health applications. The association sees itself as a designer and dialogue partner in the healthcare market and is committed to spreading knowledge about the medical benefits, effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of compression therapy and orthopedic aids. In addition, eurocom is developing concepts on how the supply of medical aids can be ensured currently and in the future. Almost all European companies operating in the German market in the areas of compression therapy and orthopedic aids belong to the association.

Contact:

Antje Schneider, eurocom e.V. – European Manufacturers Federation for Compression Therapy and Orthopaedic Devices

Reinhardtstraße 15, D – 10117 Berlin

Fon: +49 (0) 30 – 25 76 35 06 – 3 ,

Mobil: +49 (0) 1 76 – 61 33 07 60,

Mail: antje.schneider@eurocom-info.de

www.eurocom-info.de

Zur

Pressemappe: eurocom – european manufacturers federation for compression therapy and orthopaedic devices

Login:

News

Search

The press folder

Your contacts at HEALTH ADHOC

Anna to Holly

Team lead HEALTH ADHOC

(+49) 30 – 80 20 80 -584Write an email

Monique Schwarz

Senior Sales Manager

(+49) 30 – 80 20 80 -596Write an email

network

Specialist information

Copyright © 2006 – 2023, HEALTH ADHOC is a service of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Franz-Ehrlich-Str. 12, 12489 Berlin | Managing Directors: Patrick Hollstein, Thomas Bellartz | District Court Berlin Charlottenburg | HRB 204 379. EL PATO Medien GmbH is not liable for errors or disruptions in service operations, delivery difficulties, content or textual errors, except in cases of gross negligence. Furthermore, our terms and conditions apply. Email: info@gesundheit-adhoc.de URL: www.gesundheit-adhoc.de

Share this: Facebook

X

