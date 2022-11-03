After the reintegration of the No vax health personnel, the stop to the daily Covid bulletin and the fines for those who have not respected the vaccination obligation, the Ministry of Health is studying a rescheduling of the period quarantine e isolation positives.

“We are working and we have had the first scientific meetings with the Higher Institute of Health and experts. Let’s see theevolution of the epidemiological picture. Every decision will be taken only in the interest of the patients ”, explained Minister Orazio Schillaci. Nothing is decided yet, but there are some hypothesis. The goal is to be able to weigh the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on hospitals when winter arrives and temperatures drop.

The problem is being able to understand how much and, above all, since when one is contagious with the virus. According to some experts, Omicron is contagious two days before symptoms and three days after. The isolation, however, still expected for five days, is triggered only after the swab and therefore it is likely that a couple of days of sickness from Sars-CoV-2 have already elapsed.

The debate is therefore reopening on the possibility of reducing or saying goodbye to quarantine and isolation as has happened in other countries, such as the United Kingdom. According to some, it could be one way to follow that of the same rules, or rather precautions, used for the flu: those who are ill, following common sense, isolate themselves at home.

Covid isolation, towards elimination

Even the experts agree on the reduction or total elimination of the isolation period. «I hope that it does not come to reduction of quarantine for the positives at Covid, but at the complete elimination. I believe that we must necessarily change the approach on this virus, removing the obligation of isolation is the tool for a greater normalization of coexistence with the virus. I hope to be heard, however, it has already been done in other countries ». This is the thought of Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, interviewed by beraking latest news.

According to the infectious disease specialist, “those who are positive can leave the house with the Ffp2 mask or 48 after the symptoms have disappeared, regardless of the swab, perhaps maintaining the use of the mask for a few days”.

Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at the Catholic University, explains: “The fundamental concept is that, to limit the circulation of the virus and avoid the rise of pandemic waves, infectious and contagious people need to stay at home until they no longer risk infecting others. If there are serious scientific works that prove this, then the reduction of isolation is welcome. But at the moment I don’t think there are any ».

For the positives at Covid-19 “we absolutely must start towards 2-3 days of isolation, not more”. Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bioemergencies at the Sacco Hospital in Milan, explains to beraking latest news Salute that the hypothesis of reviewing the quarantine period for positives is «absolutely to be taken into consideration. If the virus continues to produce this low pathology, Covid must be considered as a flu “at least for people without particular frailties.