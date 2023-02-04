Loredana Frasca, Joseph Ocone e Raffaella Palacethree scientists from the National Center for Drug Control and Evaluation, which belongs to the Higher Institute of Health, in a study published in the journal Pathogenshighlighted that there is a need to “reevaluate the relationship between risks e benefits of the Covid vaccines”. The reason can be traced back to the fact that the latter changed with the advent of Omicron and his subvariants, very different from the original strain on which the first serums were created. “Calculation requires an update,” they wrote as reported by The truth.

The reflection is above all related to the willingness of some countries to conduct a vaccination campaign for further booster doses, in particular to those who are most at risk. “We question reality need to administer these products, with long-term effects that are not yet clear, to people a risk with autoimmune diseases, as well as healthy individuals, in the era of variants Omicron”.

“Reevaluating the risks and benefits of anti-Covid vaccines”. The opinion of the three scientists

The opinion of the three scientists Loredana Frasca, Joseph Ocone e Raffaella Palace is therefore wait-and-see: before starting new administrations, it is necessary to carry out a careful and updated analysis of the risk-benefit ratio of the Covid vaccines. The data that with the advent of Omicron and its subvariants have changed compared to those of the original stock, in fact, they are different. One above all is that relating to the mortality rate, which has clearly decreased, to the point of being similar to that of the flu.

Moreover, there are not yet sufficient data available regarding the so-called “repeated administrations (up to four or five and beyond)”. In fact, there are not many patients who also received the second booster dose in Italy and in other countries.

