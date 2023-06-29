Refining roses for a lush bloom in the garden: That’s how it works!

The rose is without a doubt one of the most cultivated flowers in the world. It’s also one of the most popular because, admittedly, who doesn’t want a rose as a gift? Because of her beauty, the queen of flowers can be found in most German gardens. But did you know that most of the rose bushes we see are grafted? Grafting, or grafting, is a propagation method that brings several benefits to roses. You can read more about this, as well as instructions on how to graft roses, in the article.

Why are roses grafted?

First we would like to clarify why one undertakes this task in the garden at all. Grafting is actually nothing more than a good method for propagating varietal shrubs and trees. Although it is more complex than other methods, you can see the results faster and in many cases they are better.

And what exactly does the grafting of roses mean? This is a well-known propagation method in which a piece of a rose (hybrid) is grafted onto another rose (wild rose). You do this, for example, to get a rose bush with better growth characteristics and beautiful flowers. Grafting can also be done to get a rose with more than one flower color.

When is the right time for finishing?

To graft roses, choose a time when the plant is actively growing. This is the time when sap and nutrients are flowing through the plant and the rice or graft has the best chance of surviving. Midsummer is best, i.e. the time between mid-July and mid-August, after the summer bloom. At this time, the wildlings have also grown stronger and can tolerate grafting well.

What do you need for budding roses?

To graft roses, you need one in the first place finishing underlay (a wild rose) and Rice of a hybrid tea. Rose grafts are always performed on wild roses planted in spring (March, April). Examples of good varieties are Rosa multiflora and Rosa canina.

Scions or scions (they have the eyes of a noble variety) are shoots that have appeared on a hybrid tea rose this year and have already faded. The rice is removed from the hybrid tea, then the spines and leaves are removed to make it easier to identify the eyes.

Furthermore, one hoe, gloves and a clean Cloth needed to prepare the root neck of the rootstock. There the refinement of the wild rose is made.

A special tool is also required for the grafting of roses and other woody plants. The so-called Budding or budding knife is very pungent and is specially designed for this propagation method. If you do not have a grafting knife available, you can also use another knife that is as sharp as a hair. It’s worth having a sharpening stone handy, because the knife for oculation needs to be really sharp. In addition, the knife should be disinfected before use to prevent the transmission of diseases from one plant to another.

To protect the grafting site, you still need Finishing tape or special oculation quick-release fasteners (OSV).

Refining roses instructions: Here’s how

If you already have everything you need, you can transplant your roses. The most well-known method of rose grafting is the T-bud method. It requires a bit of skill, but with a little practice it works. This is how the refinement is carried out according to this method:

Step 1

First cut the rice from the hybrid tea. It should be from this year’s growth, as well as have leaves and a faded flower. Cut off a section that has at least one eye for grafting. Remove all leaves and spines and do not let the cut piece dry out.

step 2

Now prepare the base. To do this, uncover the root neck of the wild rose with the hoe. The root neck is the transition from the root to the shoot axis. Clean this spot with the cloth.

step 3

For budding you now need an eye from scion. A bud that sits under the base of the leaf is called an eye. Turn the shoot the wrong way around so the eye is facing down. Then, with a careful, pulling incision, dislodge the eye. The incision should start about 2 cm below the eye. There is still a piece of wood on the back that needs to be removed. Just pull it off. From this point you should act quickly, catch your eye and keep it clean.

step 4

Go back to the rose wildling and use the knife to make a T-cut in the root neck. To do this, first make a vertical slit of about 2-3 centimeters in the outer layer of the stem, without penetrating the light green cambium layer. Then make a horizontal slit at the top to form the T. Using the tip of a knife, carefully unfold the bark wings on either side of the vertical cut.

step 5

Place the piece with the eye in the T-cut and close the wings over it, exposing the eye. Make sure the eye is directed upwards. If necessary, push the eye down a bit and when it fits well, cut off the excess part in the horizontal cut.

step 6

Then use grafting tape or a quick release buckle to protect the graft. The OSV is a rubber strap that is very durable and elastic and degrades over the course of the season due to exposure to sunlight and moisture. So it doesn’t have to be removed.

The method is briefly presented in the video below.

After finishing

If grafting is successful, the eye will form a leaf shoot after a short time. The grafting site is mounded up next fall to protect against frost. In the following spring, the rose is completely cut off at the level of the horizontal cut, so that only the noble variety remains. If wild shoots form on the trunk, they are removed in good time.

Also interesting: Did you know that potatoes and bananas can be used as root aids? You can find out more about the interesting propagation method for roses in this article!

