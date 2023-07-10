«Reflection underway on the programme»- breaking latest news

It’s a storm over Filippo Facci and over the choice to entrust him with the conduct of a program on Rai. The journalist and polemicist, known for his divisive positions, has sparked a heated controversy for his article on Leonardo Apache La Russa and the alleged sexual violence. On 8 July, in Libero, the journalist wrote: “A 22-year-old girl was undoubtedly high on cocaine before being high by Leonardo Apache La Russa.”

The question was raised by Sandro Ruotolo, a former senator and now information manager of the Democratic Party: «Does Rai, the public service, entrust a program to Filippo Facci who expresses himself like this on Libero? Public TV can be entrusted to those who do secondary victimization? What does the Rai ethics committee say? Can the public service allow such a reading on women? Think carefully managers of Viale Mazzini. Public service belongs to everyone but it cannot be for sexists, racists and fascist thought”.

After a day of controversy, the journalist intervenes: «Would I rewrite that sentence? No, because only one fact counts: that the sentence didn’t bring anything good and that it caused an entire article to be misunderstood. Professionalism above all, then personal pride – said Facci -. Professional defeat typically consists in the illusion that they have full knowledge of the facts before attributing heinous crimes to you: in short, that they won’t turn you into cannon fodder».

From Viale Mazzini

Facci’s article sparked criticism from political exponents and the FNSI and now a reflection has begun among the top management of Rai on the opportunity to broadcast his new strip, I Facci del Giorno, especially in the light of the fact that the journalist has not yet signed the contract». On Twitter, then, Francesca Bria, director of Rai with Pd share, wrote: «The contents expressed are incompatible with the values ​​and policies of the public service. The Rai leaders suspend the journalist strip ».

political reactions

After Ruotolo’s denunciation, political reactions immediately followed. Carlo Calenda, leader of Action: «Do we? A troglodyte who in any other European country, after writing this stuff here, would no longer even write in the condominium newspaper. Ethics, decency and good taste these strangers».

The deputy of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, Angelo Bonelli writes via social media: «The girl was raped dear Let us! Shame on you! I will present a question to the Supervisory Commission to ask how the Rai company can allow Facci to conduct a program on the public network”.

Riccardo Magi of +Europa: «I read that he will be entrusted with a strip before Tg2 to “deal with the salient points of the moment in an irreverent and ironic way, offering reading ideas, even heretical ones, between news, customs, culture, society and politics ”. I ask Rai CEO Sergio: is this the “heretical” irony that from now on we have to expect every evening in prime time? I ask the Rai top management: will this be the starting point for reading that Facci will give in prime time with respect to women who report violence? I ask President Meloni: is this the public service he has in mind? I ask Rai supervisors: is it right to reward those who bully a girl allegedly a victim of violence on the front page with a good program on Rai? Is this really the TV of the patriots?».

The location of the press

Fnsi, Usigrai and Giulia Giornaliste (the association of professionals on gender equality) have published a note: «The story of violence can become another violence, even more serious, annihilating the victim a second time in the frantic search for an alibi for the culprit”. The Equal Opportunities Commissions of Fnsi and Usigrai and the association will present a complaint to the Disciplinary Council of Lombardy against the director of Libero Pietro Senaldi and the journalist Facci.

The character

Filippo Facci, 56, writes for Libero and the Giornale. It is not the first time that the journalist ends up at the center of controversy for his positions, in his columns or via social media. Some time ago he had attacked Muslims: “I hate Islam, all Islams, Muslims and their religion even more disgusting than all the others”.

