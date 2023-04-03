Home Health Refugee from Syria, he is elected mayor of a town in Germany: the victory of Ryyan Alshebl
Refugee from Syria, he is elected mayor of a town in Germany: the victory of Ryyan Alshebl

He stood for election as independent and won with 55.4% of the vote. A result that until a few years ago for Ryyan Alshebl, 29, was nothing short of unthinkable. His story, in fact, is a story of escape from war in Syria, his country of origin. In 2015 he left, arriving at Lesbian like other tens of thousands of migrants aboard a dinghy, to then stop at Germania. And now he has been elected mayor of the village Ostelsheim2,500 inhabitants, in Baden-Wuerttemberg. As it reports Zdfthe new mayor described the electoral campaign experience as “extremely positive”, arguing that the village of “Ostelsheim gave a sign of tolerance and openness to the whole Germania“.

Fleeing the civil war, at 21 years old Alshebl had left his hometown, As-Suwaydain the south of Syria, passing from Lebanon e Türkiye and reaching the Greek island of Lesbian. Arrived in Germania learned the tedesco and after a few stages he moved to Althengstetta few kilometers from Ostelsheimalso receiving the German passport, where, after an internship, he worked for seven years in roles administrative. But now he plans to move to the city where he will be mayor.

