TRENTO. A dramatic situation: everything is at risk sanitary system, national and obviously provincial. And, in addition to hospitals, all the companies involved in the production and sale of medical aids (from beds to prostheses, from cardiac stents to gauzes, from pulmonary ventilators to dialysis and first aid devices) and their employees are at risk. All due to a rule, which did not enter the budget law, which provided for the suspension of the payback on health devices. This is the obligation for companies in the sector to reimburse 50% of the excess expenditure made by the regions.

The national Confcommercio explains that the law forces medical device supplier companies to pay the monstrous sum of 2.1 billion euros by 15 January. This would mean that almost all companies would be doomed to bankruptcy, with immediate consequences also for their customers, i.e. the healthcare companies: supply stops, maintenance stops and, therefore, hospitals on their knees.

In Trentino there are companies involved in the production or marketing (or both) of medical material 30. There are about 600 employees and the total turnover is 350 million euros. Difficult to estimate an overall figure of how much they have to repay, but we can easily speak of tens of millions of euros. Last summer, the Ministry of Health had certified the exceeding of the spending ceiling for medical devices at national and regional level for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018: the quantification of the shelf charged to the companies supplying medical devices leads to data incredible for Trentino.

In 2015, a total of 11.6 million euros, then 11.6 (2016), 12.7 (2017) and 13.4 (2018): Trentino companies, therefore, for these four years must repay 49.406.106 euro. “Every Trentino company that works in the sector, producing and/or marketing health devices, has its own balance sheets and accounts, but the overall estimates speak of tens of millions of euros to be repaid”, explains the president of Confcommercio Trentino Gianni Bort. Who in recent days has urgently written to President Maurizio Fugatti to bring him to the attention of the dramatic problem and to ask for an intervention in a short time (see article below).

Furthermore, Bort will meet all the companies involved in the next few days to take stock of the situation. «But the point is simple: many of these companies would be forced to close. And this would immediately cause serious problems in the assistance of the sick, because a closure would mean that supplies and maintenance would immediately stop. We will fight on this match, because it is something illogical».