Regenerate the hair cells that enable hearing. « Medicine in the Library

Researchers come close to gene therapy solution for hearing loss. More than 90% of those affected suffer from sensorineural hearing loss, caused by damage to the inner ear and destruction of the hair cells responsible for transmitting sound to the brain.

Hair cells cannot be regenerated in mammals, including humans, because unlike other cells in the body, the remaining hair cells in the inner ear cannot divide and other inner ear cells cannot convert into new hair cells.

Now, the scientists of the Harvard Medical School di Mass Eye and Ear they hope they have developed a solution to the problem.

“These findings are extremely exciting because throughout the history of the hearing loss field, the ability to regenerate hair cells in an inner ear has been the holy grail. “, said Prof. chen. “We now have a drug-like cocktail that shows the feasibility of an approach that we can explore for future clinical applications“.

The researchers hope their new findings, published on PNASmay one day pave the way for clinical trials for a gene therapy that can be given to people with hearing loss.

Read the full text of the article:

Reprogramming by drug-like molecules leads to regeneration of cochlear hair cell–like cells in adult mice

Yi-Zhou Quan, Wei Wei, Volkan Ergin,………. and Zheng-Yi Chen

PNAS April 17, 2023 120 (17) e2215253120

Source: Harvard Medical School di Mass Eye and Ear

