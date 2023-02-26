Home Health Reggio Calabria, scrutineer dies during the counting of the Pd primaries
Reggio Calabria, scrutineer dies during the counting of the Pd primaries

Reggio Calabria, scrutineer dies during the counting of the Pd primaries

The Democratic Party of Reggio Calabria expresses deep condolences for the passing of Daniele Nucerastruck down by a illness during the counting of the primary nationals at the Condofuri polling station where he was a scrutineer. “Today’s primaries were a great test of democracy – it is written in a note from the city and provincial leaders of the Democratic Party – unfortunately marred by the tragedy that affects the entire democratic community. The most heartfelt condolences go to the family of Daniele Nucera from the whole Democratic Party of Reggio and Calabria”.

