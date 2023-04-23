Reggio Emilia, hiker falls off the cliff and dies

Reggio Emilia, 23 April 2023 – Tragedy yesterday afternoon on the crest of the Apennines: a 59-year-old from Massa Carrara climberwhile it was running an excursion with friends, fell off a rocky cliff; immediately rescued by the medical team of elipavullo, the man was transported by helicopter to the Maggiore hospital in Parma in serious condition. And after a few hours he passed away.

The accident happened in the early afternoon. A group of Tuscan hikers, ascended from the Ligurian-Tuscan side on the Gendarmea mountain that connects to La Nuda di Cerreto Laghi, was facing the last stretch of a via ferrata.

For accidental causes, the 59-year-old he crashed into the rocks of the cliff. The friends immediately alerted 118. The injured hiker was winched and transferred to the helicopter rescue stand. Stabilized by the medical team of the ambulance, he was transferred by helicopter to the hospital. The Saer team accompanied their friends downstream. Unfortunately, the 59-year-old then passed away a few hours later.