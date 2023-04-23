Home » Reggio Emilia, hiker falls off the cliff and dies
Health

Reggio Emilia, hiker falls off the cliff and dies

by admin
Reggio Emilia, hiker falls off the cliff and dies

Reggio Emilia, 23 April 2023 – Tragedy yesterday afternoon on the crest of the Apennines: a 59-year-old from Massa Carrara climberwhile it was running an excursion with friends, fell off a rocky cliff; immediately rescued by the medical team of elipavullo, the man was transported by helicopter to the Maggiore hospital in Parma in serious condition. And after a few hours he passed away.

The accident happened in the early afternoon. A group of Tuscan hikers, ascended from the Ligurian-Tuscan side on the Gendarmea mountain that connects to La Nuda di Cerreto Laghi, was facing the last stretch of a via ferrata.

For accidental causes, the 59-year-old he crashed into the rocks of the cliff. The friends immediately alerted 118. The injured hiker was winched and transferred to the helicopter rescue stand. Stabilized by the medical team of the ambulance, he was transferred by helicopter to the hospital. The Saer team accompanied their friends downstream. Unfortunately, the 59-year-old then passed away a few hours later.

See also  Male cancers: November is the month of prevention

You may also like

Vito Bugliarello was 35 years old

«Edoardo Tavassi doesn’t interest you». And she replies...

Avian nightmare in Naples, 50-year-old patient hospitalized at...

Serie A: Juventus-Naples 0-1 | ANSA. it

liege bastogne liege, report cards | news

Serie A, Juventus-Naples 0-1: Spalletti ever closer to...

Serie A – The slow motion of Juventus-Naples:...

unbelievable, this is what happens to our body

Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, the process for brain...

Milan, the president of the “Security Committee” Matthia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy