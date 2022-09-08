from Luigi Ippolito, Paola Caruso, Enrica Roddolo, Online Editorial

The health conditions of Queen Elizabeth, 96, seem to have suddenly worsened: doctors have explained that they are worried, and the royal family – starting with her son, Charles – rushed to her side, at Balmoral Castle. The news, live

• The Queen’s four children – starting with Charles, the eldest son and heir to the throne -, grandchildren and other family members quickly came to Balmoralthe castle in Scotland where the Queen is spending her holidays, as usual.

• The BBC has discontinued regular broadcasts to make way for an uninterrupted live news broadcast. The conductors are all dressed in blackas foreseen by the London Bridge plan, prepared in the event of the Queen’s death.

Ore 18:29 – I fiori a Buckingham Palace We wrote earlier about the crowd that gathered in front of Buckingham Palace. At this time, some of those present began to lay flowers at the gate. At 5 pm, 6 pm in Italy, a woman placed her first bouquet in front of the Queen’s London residence.

6:17 pm – All the closest members of the royal family are in Balmoral The cars carrying Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – the Queen’s two sons who had not yet arrived in Balmoral – have now arrived at the castle, with Prince William as well. At this point, all the closest members of the royal family – with the exception of Harry, who is still on his way – are at the queen’s bed. The BBC, at this point, does not rule out a further announcement from the building that could arrive at any time. BREAKING: Royal #cortege arrives at #Balmoralafter flight from #RAFNortholt pic.twitter.com/tkcrr9EbRi — Severin Carrell (@severincarrell) September 8, 2022

6:06 pm – Crowds in front of Buckingham Palace, London A crowd of people is gathering in front of Buckingham Palace, London, after learning of the Royal Palace’s communiqué on the Queen’s condition. Along with the tourists there are – despite the rain, which is also bathing Balmoral – dozens of British. Previously, a sign was placed in front of Buckingham Palace warning that there would be no traditional changing of the guard ceremony today.

5:57 pm – The controversy over the BBC’s choices Not gone unnoticed – and not only in Great Britain – the dress chosen by Huw Edward, the BBC journalist who, after the suspension of regular programming, is presenting the live broadcast of the British flagship network: a black suit with black tie on a white shirt which to many, also due to the details of the London Bridge plan, seemed an anticipated sign of mourning. See also We Are OFK Review - Gamereactor - We Are OFK Another reporter, Alastair Stewart, criticized the broadcaster for the decision. A black tie now premature and wrong. because of the memory of Sissons of the BBC, he commented, referring to the journalist who in 2002 announced the death of the Queen Mother, arousing controversy and criticism because on that occasion she wore a burgundy tie and not a black one, considered more suitable. The British broadcaster ended up in the crosshairs of the network also for the tweet of one of its journalists who spread the news of the Queen’s death. Yalda Hakim, a BBC journalist known for reporting on Afghanistan, tweeted to her 200,000 followers that Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced. The reporter then deleted the message and apologized for the mistake.

5:49 pm – The Queen’s livid hands, pictured with Liz Truss (Enrica Roddolo) The alarm started from social networks, from the alarmed voices of his fellow citizens. After that picture of the smiling queen, perfectly groomed, with her cane supporting her as always… but with her dark hands on her back. Thus appeared in her last public meeting, on September 6 in Balmoral, the queen. Dark hands, like a hematomawhich he had already shown months ago before the June Platinum Jubilee. Perhaps, due to infusions, treatments, transfusionsto help the ninety-six-year-old sovereign to carry out her work, her duty to the full as Elisabetta has always said she wanted to do. Perhaps, the doctors who now constantly follow her, aware of the tour de force that awaited the sovereign with the conferral of the new assignment at Truss, have taken care to give a support for the sovereign. In fact, Elizabeth’s bruised hands had already been seen before the Jubilee tour de force. But it was not enough to avoid several forfeits of Elizabeth II. As now, the warning for the sudden deterioration of the queen. (Here the full article)

Ore 17:46 – Meghan non andr a Balmoral con Harry Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is not going to Balmoral right now – where Prince Harry, her husband, is going instead. Meghan, according to sources in the British press, could join the Royal Family at a later date. Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Prince William, also stayed at Windsor Castle, where her children had their first day of school.

17:35 – The Unicorn Operation, in the event of death in Scotland See also Puppies, a gift that is worth a lifetime: tips for managing them in the best possible way (Marco Bruna) If the Queen were to die in Scotland, where she is now, the Scottish ritual will proceed, with the Operation renamed the Unicorn. The plan calls for an immediate suspension of work in the Scottish Parliament, to allow the authorities to prepare for the state funeral. Parliament, the nearby Palace of Holyroodhouse and St. Giles’ Cathedral would be at the center of the events, which would bring hundreds of thousands of people, between the public and the press, to Edinburgh. The funeral home would be open at Holyroodhouse and the coffin would later be taken to the cathedral following the route of the ancient Royal Mile in the heart of Edinburgh. The Queen would then return to London aboard the Royal Train, departing from Waverley station and traveling on the country’s east coast line to the capital. The plans include an honor guard on all stations, from Edinburgh down, and a twin train following the one where the coffin would travel to clear the railway line of flowers that could be thrown by citizens towards the main train.

17:29 – The line of succession (Paola Caruso) Prince Charles would become king on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Charles, who is 73, has been preparing to become British ruler since he was born. After Charles, the line of succession to the throne involves Prince William, Charles’s eldest son and Lady Diana, second in the succession. William, Duke of Cambridge, moved from 2011 with Kate Middleton and in turn has three children (also in line of succession behind their father with date of birth). To recap: Charles first, William second, William’s eldest son, George, third, William’s daughter Charlotte fourth, little Louis fifth. At this point, Harry enters: the other children of the Queen, in this scenario, occupy from position 9 onwards, in the line of succession. (Here the full article)

17:28 – The conductors of the BBC, dressed in black The BBC has discontinued its regular programming on the first channel

at 12.39 pm local time, replacing it with an information bulletin, entitled BBC News special. Programming will resume at 6 pm, with the BBC News at Six program. The conductors on the air in these hours they are all dressed in black: one of the steps foreseen by the London Bridge plan.

5:25 pm – Family members arrived in Balmoral – and those still traveling Carlo and his wife, Camillawho were in Birkhall, Scotland,they immediately went to Balmoral to stand by the Queen’s side

. With them they arrived at the castle on principe William and the other sons of the sovereign – Anna, Andrea and Edoardo.



Kate remained in Windsor – according to reports from Kensington Palace – as her children Louis and Charlotte are busy on the first day of school. See also The challenges of e-commerce between sustainability, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Also Harry e Meghan – according to a spokesperson – they are on their way to Balmoral, but they travel separately from all the other members of the royal family.

5:21 pm – The London Bridge plan Over the years it had been talked about cyclically: Operation

London Bridge the name of the plan that will be implemented on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The British Prime Minister, in this case Liz Truss, who has just taken office, would be notified by an official (Sir Christopher Geidt, his private secretary) on a telephone line with these words: London Bridge is down. It would be the coded signal announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth. Here all the details on the operation.

5:18 pm – The conditions of the Queen – and the rumors (Luigi Ippolito) Fears about the Queen’s health had already spread last nightwhen Elizabeth had to leave a meeting – virtual – of the Private Council in which the new premier, Liz Truss, was to be sworn in as First Lord of the Treasury and the other ministers to be appointed to the Council. The decision to postpone the meeting came after a busy day on Tuesday, when Elizabeth received the resigning Boris Johnson and then entrusted the job to Liz Truss: It was the first time in her 70-year reign that she didn’t invest a new premier at Buckingham Palace after she was advised against traveling to London. In Tuesday’s photos the queen appeared smiling, but fragile with her staff and with conspicuous bruises on the hands

which can be caused by age but also by the insertion of treatment needles. Palace sources insist that the elderly sovereign, not sick: and after all she is 96 years old. But in recent weeks it was learned that the son Carlo visited her every day, a circumstance which was described as very unusual. Richard Sumner, BBC correspondent expert on the royal family, said on TV that the situation is serious: Those who have seen her say that mentally very clear, and very interested in everything, but her body seems to be starting to skip a beat – although it is not yet clear how, or how seriously. Nicholas Witchell, another of the BBC correspondents, said they were there rumors of a cancer – never confirmed by the royal family.