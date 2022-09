The secret of Queen Elizabeth’s longevity? A mix of geniuses, light meals, horseback riding, and even a little gin. Those who knew her say that she drank and ate little, but also that she loved dark chocolate, eggs for breakfast and a glass before going to sleep.

“No thanks, Mom, we must reign in the afternoon”. Elizabeth II is said to have responded one day to Queen Mother Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon’s proposal to drink white wine before lunch.