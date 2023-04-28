Region-Union Agreement on the additional services of medical personnel in the Emergency-Urgency Services – Health

Donini: “Important agreement to recognize our healthcare professionals for the effort they put in place every day to ensure continuity and quality of service”

The agreement establishes that, in order to address the serious shortage of medical personnel and reduce the use of outsourcing, overtime work may be used on an exceptional basis and for the time strictly necessary. All the hospital emergency-urgency services of the companies and bodies of the regional health system and those of the 118 are involved, both by helicopter and by road

April 28, 2023 – There is the understanding Emilia Romagna region/Labor unions on additional services of medical personnel in the Emergency-urgency services of the regional health system.

The agreement, which follows the regional law, formalized with a resolution by Giunta and signed with trade union organisations (Cgil Fp, Cisl Medici, Uil Medici, Anaao Assomed, Aaroi Emac, Anpo, Ascoti, Fials, Fvm, Fassid) establishes that, in order to address the serious shortage of medical personnel and reduce the use of outsourcing, companies and institutions of the Regional Health Service can resort to overtime work exceptionally and for the time strictly necessary, in any case until 31 December 2023.

And simultaneously puts pen to paper the recognition, starting from 1 January of this year, of 100 euros per hour – with a hourly rate which goes beyond what is established by the National Collective Labor Agreement – ai doctors who, on a voluntary basis, provide their additional activity.

Two areas are involved: all hospital emergency-urgency services of the Companies and Bodies of the regional health service and, considering their integration with the hospital organisation, also the services of the 118 networkboth ambulances and self-medicines and emergency services.

“While we are studying the reform of the emergency-urgency system, separating the handling of emergencies from that of urgencies and enhancing the involvement of local structures, we approve this agreement to tangibly acknowledge the effort that our healthcare professionals put in on a daily basis in the field to ensure continuity and quality of service – says the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. The coming months will be decisive for the overall reform of the system, to continue to guarantee citizens these essential services and to give back to emergency-urgency professionals a working well-being put to the test by the lack of staff”.

The agreement

Il personal who can carry out, on a voluntary basis, additional services in the emergency room and the 118 network consists by medical managers working in the Emergency Department and 118 Operating Units and by medical managers working in other Units and employed in disciplines equivalent or similar to those of Emergency Medicine and Surgery.

Furthermore, in cases where it is strictly necessary to cover needs, the agreement establishes that it may be evaluated to allow the performance of additional services also to doctors in service at other OUs and employed in different disciplines; in this hypothesis, the directors/managers of the OUs will identify the specific activities that may be required of medical managers and the related areas of autonomy, to be exercised within the organizational contexts dedicated to cases that present less complexity.

It’s up to individual companies prepare the activity plan to be covered through the use of additional services, also in the light of workloads and staffing levels, with an indication of the emergency-urgency services involved and the programmed budget, which must be approved by the Directorate General for Personal Care, Health and Welfare of the Region.

Finally, the agreement establishes that the use of additional benefits it is allowed on an exceptional and temporary basis, only when it is objectively impossible, to cover personnel needs, to resort to hiring with permanent or fixed-term employment contracts or to employ professionals with self-employment contracts.