Regional Council Approves Call for Admission to General Medicine Training to Address Shortage of Health Professionals in Emilia Romagna

Title: Region Approves Increased Admission to General Medicine Training Course in Response to Shortage of Health Professionals

Subtitle: Measures Seen as Positive, but Delayed by Family Doctors Association

Emilia Romagna, Italy – The Regional Council has given the green light for the call for admission of 188 candidates to the three-year course 2023-2026 of specific training in general medicine in Emilia Romagna. This decision comes as a response to the shortage of health professionals and the need for generational turnover, which has been a pressing issue in the medical field. Regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini, emphasized the importance of addressing this issue, as general medical doctors play a vital role in building trust with patients.

While the increase in the number of young graduates being enrolled in the training course is considered a positive step, it is not seen as sufficient to meet the significant shortage of general practitioners. Dr. Dante Cintori, provincial secretary of the Italian Federation of Family Doctors, explained that despite the increase from a hundred to 188 candidates, the shortage in the field remains severe. To address this, an agreement has been signed with the Region allowing doctors attending the course to practice with a limited number of patients, gradually increasing from one thousand to 1,500 patients over the three-year period.

However, Dr. Cintori expressed concerns about the timeliness of these measures. In the Province of Modena, 52 deficient areas were identified in February, but only six were assigned in July, leaving several communities without access to necessary medical care. Additionally, last year, only 80% of the available places for the training course were filled, raising uncertainties about the number of enrollments for the current call.

The decreasing appeal of the family doctor profession is a growing concern among medical graduates. Even among the older generation, the workload has become overwhelming, leading many to retire before the age of 70. Dr. Cintori highlighted the significant burnout experienced by doctors and the subsequent impact on the profession. The Modena area has witnessed retirements as early as 66 and 67 years old.

Addressing the shortage of health professionals, particularly in general medicine, is crucial for ensuring the provision of quality healthcare to the population. While the increased admission to the training course is a positive development, further actions and support are required to attract and retain doctors in the field.

