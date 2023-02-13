Regionals in Lombardy It is in the Laziolive scores: the polls. The data from the projections consolidate what emerged from the picture of the exit polls, with i centre-right candidates widely leading in both regions.

For the Opinio Italia Consortium for Rai, with 12% coverage, in Lombardia Attilio Fontanaoutgoing president and center-right candidate, reaches 54.4% of the votes, followed by Pierfrancesco Majorino (centre-left-M5s) which reaches 33.3%. Further Letizia Moratti (Third pole) at 10.7%. Latest Mara Ghidorzi (Popular Union) at 1.6%.

In the Lazioagain according to the Opinio Rai with coverage this time at 18%, Francesco Rocca it would stand at 52.2% (coalition at 53.8%); Alessio D’Amato 34% (coalition 33.7%), Donatella Bianchi 12% (coalition 11.1%).

The analysis of the lists is also ready: in Lombardy, with a sample of 12%, in first place Brothers of Italy with 25.6%, followed by the Pd with 20.8 and the League with 16%. Then Forza Italia with 6.6%, the Civic List Fontana President at 6.3 and the Civic List Moratti President at 6.2%. In the Lazio, according to Opinio Rai projections with an 18% sample, the Brothers of Italy would be at 31.2%, followed by the Pd at 20.9 and the Movimento 5 stelle at 9.9%. At the bottom Forza Italia at 8.7, the Lega at 8.6 and Azione-Italia Viva at 4.9%.

Lombardy, Attilio Fontana: ‘The Lombards understood me’

REACTIONS AFTER THE VOTE

THE CENTER-RIGHT – It was a “team victory, carried forward in a cohesive manner” by the whole coalition: this is how the president of Lombardy explained Attilio Fontana at the press conference. “I am satisfied that citizens have understood our ability to face difficult and complicated moments”, she added. “The first feeling is the joy for the Lombards who have understood our work”. “Democracy exists, because the moment there is an expression of the vote, it takes place. We need to stop delegitimizing politics, I think it is the most serious aspect for which we are all responsible. Politics must be evaluated for the role it must have within a democracy”. “We must try to be closer to the citizens to make them understand that their vote is important in any case – he concludes – I think this good result is due to the fact that I have always dialogued with all the components of the Region”.

“It was a short but intense race,” he said Francesco Rocca -. Now the sense of responsibility prevails which is enormous, we need to revive a distant health system that mortifies citizens. The abstentionists then emphasized that 10 years of the centre-left have alienated citizens. We will work hard to restore trust and participation”. “Congratulations to Francesco Rocca and Attilio Fontana for the clear victory of these regional elections, sure that both will give their best to honor the vote and the mandate received by the citizens of Lazio and Lombardy. An important and significant result that consolidates the unity of the centre-right and strengthens the work of the Government”: so on social networks the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. The premier phoned Fontana and Rocca. Apparently, she congratulated them and expressed satisfaction with both of them for a clear result.

Lombardy, Salvini: ‘Lombards have reconfirmed good governance’

“It’s like in basketball, in football. We win together”. The Economy Minister said so Giancarlo Giorgetti on the sidelines of an event in Brussels, asked about any repercussions on the balance of government from the outcome of the regional elections. “No,” he replied about it.

“As far as the League is concerned, I’m happy even if I’m interested in teamwork.” The secretary of the League said, Matthew Salvini, in the press conference on the Regionals. “It confirms that the teamwork with Giorgia and Silvio works – he added – beyond what we talked about, competitions, rivalries… I’ve heard from both Silvio and Giorgia, we are all mutually happy with the team’s victory”.

If the exit polls were confirmed, it would be “a success for the centre-right, very substantial in Lazio but also in Lombardy. It is a vote of confidence in the centre-right government, so we are satisfied”, said the deputy premier and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani. “If confirmed, this figure is even higher than the general elections. An appreciation that is growing”, said the minister, Francesco Lollobrigida, present at Francesco Rocca’s electoral committee in Rome. “The coalition is very united,” he added.

Lollobrigida: ‘Center-right wins with a better result than three months ago’



THE OPPOSITIONS – The center-left candidate for the Lazio region Alessio D’Amato telephoned his rival and winner of the elections Francesco Rocca: “it was a cordial phone call with which D’Amato acknowledged the result, complimented him and promised that his opposition will be tough on concrete issues”. This is what we learn from D’Amato’s staff.

“The real losers in Lazio are the M5s. Conte will have to reflect on the choices he has made and on the decision not to continue the experience of the allied government, and they go far behind the data of the regional and political precedents”, said D’Amato, to his electoral committee.

“On the part of the Democratic Party, there is a lot of concentration on our performance. Listening to the revived Letta make enthusiastic declarations, seems to uncork bottles of champagne on the performance of the Democratic Party, frankly if we imagine Lazio in particular where there is a candidate indicated by Letta and Calenda , who deliver the Region to the center-right, I would have little to celebrate”. As Joseph Contepresident of the M5s, in the national headquarters of the Movement in via di Campo Marzio in Rome commenting on the results of the regional elections.

Lazio, D’Amato: ‘The mistake should be asked of Conte, not of the Democratic Party’

“The defeat in Lazio and Lombardy is clear, despite the generous efforts of our candidates and those who have spent themselves on the campaign. Now we need to really change, in vision, faces and method. Only in this way can a progressive camp be reconstructed and come back to win together”. The candidate for the leadership of the Democratic Party says so Elly Schlein. “Very high abstention is a wound to democracy and I fear that, as in September, it affects above all the most impoverished groups, who no longer find representation. The right unites and wins despite its contradictions. We must do the left, which fights for who has the hardest time”.

It was “a clear victory for the right”, “the Third Pole should reflect on the choice that led to support Letizia Moratti” and “not having a party leader at national level didn’t help us, explains the centre-left and M5s candidate Piefrancesco Majorino to the Lombard regional ones. “Not having a national leadership has forced us to always do more – he added – the regret remains of having presented the candidate two months before the vote”.

See also Covid: Israel, no virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours Lombardy, Majorino: ‘Victory of the clear and unequivocal right’

“The choice of the voters was clear and unequivocal – wrote the leader of Action on Twitter, Charles Calenda -: the right wins everywhere. The center and the left have never been in a match, not even united, not even in the hypothetical wide field format. Letizia Moratti was courageous and spent a lot, but outside the pool of votes from the Third Pole we were unable to attract consensus”.

“In a particularly complicated political framework for us and with the wind clearly against – declared the Pd secretary, Enrico Letta – the Democratic Party obtains a more than significant result, demonstrates its coalition effort and rejects the challenge of M5S and the Third Pole. The repeated attempt to replace us as the main force of the opposition has failed. The takeover bid against the Democratic Party has hurt those who have attempted it. We hope that this result finally demonstrates to M5S and Third Pole that the opposition must be made to the government and not to the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party remains firmly the second political force and the first party of the opposition”.

The electoral result is “unsatisfactory, far from what were the ambitions and expectations” but the “progressive political proposal remains”. He says it Donatella Bianchi commenting on the election result. “Our progressive proposal remains”, he added, but “it needed more time to be communicated. “We absolutely do not feel responsible”, he also said in response to a question on the breaking of the alliance with the Democratic Party”.

“Today’s defeat is in continuity with that of the policies of last September 25, where a reduced Pd and a divided progressive field give another victory to the right, even when it is in difficulty”, says the candidate for the secretariat of the Pd, Stefano Bonaccini. “We have to close this chapter and open a new one, where the Democratic Party is once again central and attractive. I believe that the vote of the members of these days is already a sign of the desire for change and I am convinced that the primaries of February 26 will give a further boost in this direction”.