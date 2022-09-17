With Matteo Salvini at his side, the former president of the Senate opens the debate on the center-right junta team.

CATANIA – “We are touring Sicily and the air of victory is tangible: we are already talking about the new composition of the junta. I am still far from these topics, it will touch them from the 26th onwards ”. Renato Schifani speaks and moves as a new tenant of Palazzo d’Orleans. After all, when the center-right gathered around him to lead the post-Musumeci he did so on the basis of the mantra that he always wants the coalition to win as long as it is united. A belief. To be checked only with open ballot boxes.

Meanwhile, the former president of the senate, now a candidate for governor, is in full electoral campaign. Yesterday he took the stage of the Ciminiere di Catania next to Matteo Salvini, the leader of that League that had lined up on the front line of the No-Nello front. Words are no longer a matter of circumstance, as they were a few weeks ago. The language has changed. And he is calibrated on the balance of the (possible) next government team.

“I will meet all the outgoing councilors – Schifani reiterated – for a comparison and to acquire the data on the critical issues of the various sectors, the resolved and unresolved problems, which will be transferred to the new component where I feel I am thinking of issues such as the environment, very delicate for the hydrogeological theme of the territory; the budget, which is extremely delicate for our finances; health, essential for the health of citizens “.

Schifani, however, goes further and says something more that could anticipate the profile of the next holder of one of the important departments of the regional council. Health. “To give answers to those who expect them – she specified – we will find new political figures with great skills”.

The meeting with the outgoing councilor Ruggero Razza already took place and served to take stock of the state of the art of Sicilian health. A name, that of the right arm of the outgoing governor, which perhaps represents the past. On the stage, meanwhile, it is the regional deputy Luca Sammartino to do the honors. Dentist and champion of preferences, after ten years of militancy Ars, he would have some skills.

Matteo Salvini, however, prefers to think about the present and dictate the program to Schifani. “With him – says the head of the League – we will concentrate our forces to first build the bridge that serves not only to unite Sicily with Calabria, but also to provide jobs. And then solve the waste emergency by creating two waste-to-energy plants, partly already designed, to put an end to this problem. In Sicily there are still two thirds of the railways that run on diesel, we need to work on concrete green policies ”.

Once again, the organizational machine headed by the political duo Sammartino-Sudano (flanked by Fabio Cantarella and Anastasio Carrà), manages to fill the Chimneys of Catania. In the past it had happened with Matteo Renzi, but that is a thing of the past.

The electoral campaign is therefore pressing. One stage after another. In that of Catania, to welcome the sympathizers of Matteo Salvini, there are the militants of the League. All strictly in blue. There is also the gadget as a gift: a bag with inside “It is Italy we want. The manifesto of the League to govern the country “the four-handed book written by Giuseppe Valditara and Alessandro Amadori.

The combination of Lega and government recalls the season of closed ports and the policy of containment of landings. An irremovable point of the program, even if not exactly superimposable with the lines of Giorgia Meloni. “I heard from the deputy mayor of Lampedusa a few hours ago – he said – and the situation is dramatic. Fifteen hundred guests in a center that can hold 300. It is a continuous flow. I have seen the data and we have reached almost 70,000 landings and we are only in the middle of September. It is indecent, shameful, unacceptable. It’s a business, someone makes money from it. The first Council of Ministers will just have to re-sign the two security decrees that have already worked at no cost to the state. Lives are saved and some order is restored ”.