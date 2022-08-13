Home Health Regions, doctors are missing, just a limited number of Medicine – Ultima Ora
Regions, doctors are missing, just a limited number of Medicine – Ultima Ora

by admin
Regions, doctors are missing, just a limited number of Medicine – Ultima Ora
(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 13 – Enough limited number to the Faculties of Medicine, “if there are no doctors it means that the training system does not work and mortifies hundreds of young people who are unable to access”. To return to the subject, which has always been debated, is today the Lazio Regional Health Councilor Alessio D’Amato but for some time many governors – Toti, Musumeci, Zaia, the Councilor for Health Luca Coletto in Umbria to name but a few – ask with insistence the abolition of the closed number.

For the Crui president, Ferruccio Resta, “it is not a limited number problem but you need the courage to plan and to invest in priorities.

But the minister of the University and Research Cristina Messa replies: “From the academic year 2022-2023 there will already be a big change to access the medical faculty: no longer a single date, but a path that allows children from the upper IV to prepare, self-assess and be able to attempt the test several times during the year “. And she adds: “The limited number is necessary, in order to maintain high quality, both in the case of a selection at the entrance and in the case of a” barrier “to the second year of university, as happens in France”. (HANDLE).

