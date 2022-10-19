There would still be three boxes to be defined: Regional Affairs, Reforms and Health. The Meloni government is 90% ready pending the start of consultations. Yesterday for the premier in pectore Giorgia Meloni was another day of meetings to file the team of ministers. The scheme could be: Roberto Calderoli to Regional Affairs and Autonomies, even if the League insists on adding the delegation of the Reforms, and Nello Musumeci to the South. For Calderoli the hypothesis Relations with the Parliament would also have been probed: a box that Meloni would like to keep for a loyal Fdi loyalist: Edmondo Cirielli’s prices are rising. At the moment there is no certainty about Maurizio Lupi’s entry into the executive. The “fourth leg” could obtain as a counterpart the derogation for the formation of the parliamentary group in the Chamber and the Senate, giving up a ministry. Meloni seeks the link between proxies and men. Forza Italia intends to close the package: Anna Maria Bernini to the Public Administration, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin to the Ecological Transition, Antonio Tajani to Foreign Affairs with the delegation of Deputy Prime Minister, Elisabetta Casellati (announcement by Silvio Berlusconi) to Justice and Gloria Saccani Jotti to the University. On Casellati in via Arenula sources of Fdi are holding back and for her the hypothesis could be the Ministry for Reforms.

For the League there will be 6 boxes: Internal, Economy, Infrastructure, Education, Regional Affairs (or Reforms) Disability (or Family). Matteo Salvini will go to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. Giancarlo Giorgetti at Mef: these are the only two certainties. Like the delegation of deputy premier for the leader of the Northern League. Brothers of Italy held back on the hypothesis of entrusting the Ministry of Agriculture to a Northern League exponent. The box would remain in the hands of the Brothers of Italy: on pole there would be Patrizio Giacomo La Pietra. The other names in Carroccio share are Gian Marco Centinaio, given to the Ministry of Tourism, and Simona Baldassarre for the Ministry of the Family or for the delegation to Disability. Made for Giuseppe Valditara, Salvini’s councilor, at Education. For the Interior, games closed on the name of the prefect Matteo Piantedosi. In Defense, the name of Adolfo Urso seems to be confirmed. A technical figure will go to the Ministry of Labor: Marina Calderone. For the Ministry of Health, Meloni will decide in the next few days: Guido Bertolaso ​​and Francesco Rocca are the two hot names. But now the name of the rector of the University of Tor Vergata Orazio Schillaci appears. For the post of undersecretary to the presidency of the Council, the choice went to Giovanbattista Fazzolari, a loyal loyalist of Meloni. Alessio Butti of Fdi advances technological innovation. For the Mise game closed on Guido Crosetto.

Meanwhile, work is already being done on the team of collaborators and heads of cabinet in the ministries. Giacomo Larosella, president of Agcom, could have a leading role in Palazzo Chigi. He is fishing among the grand commis. The squad is ready: Federico Eichberg, former head of Adolfo Urso’s cabinet at Mise, is now an executive in the same ministry. Giuseppe Moles, former head of the secretariat of Minister Antonio Martino, did not reapply and could come in handy. Maybe at the Farnesina with Tajani. The list continues: Mario Fiorentino, former Deputy Chief of Staff of Maurizio Gasparri, is now at the Court of Auditors; Mario Marotta, deputy head of Gianni Alemanno’s legislative office at the Ministry of Agriculture, is in Inea; Stefano La Porta chief of staff of Stefania Prestigiacomo at the Environment directs the ARPA; Francesco Tufarelli, Rocco Buttiglione’s chief of staff during the Berlusconi government, is now general manager at Palazzo Chigi; Roberto Alesse, for years very close to Gianfranco Fini, works at the presidency of the Council; Gerardo Capozza, head of department of the then minister Rotondi is now general secretary of the ACI; Antonio Scino, head of the legislative office of Rocco Buttiglione and Claudio Scajola, is a state lawyer; Riccardo Carpino, head of the Cabinet of the Minister for Regional Affairs Raffaele Fitto, is now prefect. Is it from this team that the new Meloni government will start again?