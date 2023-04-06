news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 06 APR – From the implementation of the registry to the ‘governance’ of the new antibiotics. These are some of the indications contained in the document ‘Recommendations for an effective strategy against antimicrobial resistance’ presented in Rome by Farmindustria, in the context of the V AMR Forum, and signed by nineteen sector associations, from Fimmg – Italian Federation of Family Doctors to Simit – Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases.



The document highlights that “the number of scientific publications that support the positive role of vaccinations in the prevention of antimicrobial resistance phenomena is growing year by year. A fundamental role recognized by the European Commission, the European Parliament and on which the WHO has also recently taken a more decisive position. For this “it is necessary to quickly complete the National Vaccine Registry and make it accessible throughout the national territory, also due to the fact that it can be of support in the collection of data and evidence on the positive role of vaccinations in the fight against antimicrobial resistance”. Another important topic is innovative antibiotics: the search for and identification of those that are able to circumvent the current mechanisms of bacterial resistance “represent a significant unmet clinical need to be able to effectively combat the morbidity and mortality of hospital infections with Gram bacteria -negative multidrug resistant (MDR)”. (HANDLE).

