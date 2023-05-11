Printable version

Press release no. 24

Release date 11 May 2023

Dl Simplifications, Schillaci: “Regular electronic prescription and concessions for chronically ill patients”

“We have made the electronic prescription structural, both the red and the white one, much appreciated by citizens and doctors. We felt it was right to end the experimentation and extensions to simplify the work of family doctors and the lives of citizens who will not have to go to doctors’ offices but will be able to receive the prescription by email or other channels on their mobile phones”.

This is what Health Minister Orazio Schillaci declares regarding the health measures contained in the Simplification Decree approved by the Council of Ministers.

The provision also contains another important novelty which concerns chronic patients for whom the dematerialized prescription will be valid for a year and will allow them to stock up on medicines for 30 days of therapy, again on the basis of the doctor’s indications.

“A chronically ill patient periodically needs to take the same drug – adds the Minister – thanks to this provision, patients or those who take care of them in the event of non-self-sufficiency, have the double advantage of not having to repeatedly go to the doctor to collect the prescription and repeatedly to the pharmacy to collect the drugs. Let us not forget that many chronic patients are elderly people, often affected by more than one chronic disease, not self-sufficient or who have difficulty moving around. The simplification of this measure is evident not only for people but also for family doctors for whom the administrative workload is lightened to the benefit of patient care “.

Lastly, the bill contains a provision to deal with medicine shortages which amends the current legislation making communication in the event of a shortage more timely and facilitating the supply of medicines. In particular, it is established that the communication of companies to AIFA, in the event of temporary or definitive interruption of the marketing of a drug, concerns the individual packages of medicines and that the communication of shortages is made within two months and no longer four. This will allow doctors to evaluate in time the drugs to be prescribed for the regular continuation of the therapy, avoiding disorientation and discomfort for previously informed patients.