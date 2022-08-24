This article appeared on Forbes.com

Regular exercise can reduce the risk of contracting the Covid-19 or develop a serious illness. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicinein support of a series of research highlighting the many health benefits of physical activity.

Main aspects

Regular physical activity in the weekly routine helps protect people from Covid-19, according to the peer reviewed analysis of 16 global studies that took a sample of 1.8 million adults.

Researchers have found that the best protection against Covid infection and severe disease is 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity per week or 75 minutes at high intensity.

of moderate intensity physical activity per week or 75 minutes at high intensity. Researchers have stated that those who exercise regularly have a risk of Covid infection 11% lower and a 44% lower risk of serious illness than inactive people.

and a 44% lower risk of serious illness than inactive people. The researchers also found that those who incorporate exercise into their weekly routine have a risk of hospitalization with Covid 36% lower and a 43% lower risk of death from Covid than those who do not.

and a 43% lower risk of death from Covid than those who do not. The data suggests that lower levels of exercise still offer some protection against the disease.

The researchers said the findings could help policymakers and doctors develop guidelines to reduce the risk of Covid-19, although they noted that the numbers could be undermined by the use of studies with different research methods and subjective assessments. of the activity. Scholars have warned that their work concerns only the beta and delta variants coronavirus, not the omicron variants that dominate today.

What we don’t know

The researchers said it is unclear how exercise reduces the risk of Covid-19. This is likely to be a combination of environmental and metabolic factors. Physical activity is known to have a positive effect on immunitythe researchers noted, and this may be an explanation of the protection against Covid.

For example, its role in strengthening the body’s immune system and anti-inflammatory responses, as well as mitigating the negative effects of stress on immunity, is known. The higher level of cardiovascular and muscle fitness in people who exercise regularly could also help explain why it protects against serious illness, hospitalization and death due to Covid.

On background

The fact that regular exercise protects against Covid-19 is no surprise. Exercise has been shown to strengthen the immune system and reduce the chances of getting viral infections such as the common cold. Infected people tend to recover more quickly than those who are less active.

Exercise also helps improve outcomes for those with conditions that are considered risk factors for Covid-19, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. There is a wealth of research documenting the benefits of physical activity for health and longevity. A recent study suggests that the execution of 300 minutes of vigorous exercise per week, or up to 600 minutes of moderate activity, four times higher than current guidelines suggest, significantly reduces mortality risks.

