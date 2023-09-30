Regulation for Renewal of Italian Medicines Agency Finally Arrives, Introducing New Structure and Leadership

Italian Regulatory Body for Medicines gets new structure and leadership

After a long wait and multiple extensions, the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) finally receives a new regulatory framework with the appointment of a President and two new directors. The text, which has been anticipated by Daily Healthcare, contains all the provisions for the reorganization and renewal of the Italian regulatory body.

The State-Regions conference recently discussed the Salute-Mef-Pa decree, which aims to redefine the regulation of AIFA in accordance with Law 196/22. This is a significant step towards creating a more streamlined and efficient system for regulating medicines in Italy.

The conference has yet to pronounce on the text, but there is still time for further deliberation. The term of office for the members of AIFA’s scientific, pricing, and reimbursement commissions has been extended until December 1, 2023, giving them ample opportunity to review and approve the new regulations.

One of the key changes in the new structure of AIFA is the composition of the Board of Directors. The President will be appointed by the Minister of Health, in consultation with the permanent Conference for relations between the State, the regions, and the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano. The board will consist of four members, with one designated by the Minister of Health, one by the Minister of Economics and Finance, and two from the aforementioned Conference. All members will be selected based on their proven experience in healthcare matters.

The President will have several responsibilities, including legal representation of the Agency, chairing board meetings, supervising overall activities, managing relations with research institutes and international organizations, submitting budgets and reports, and exercising any other function attributed to them by the regulation.

The Administrative Director, appointed by the Minister of Health, will be responsible for carrying out and directing the activities of AIFA. They will prepare budgets, internal regulations, staffing plans, contracts, and agreements. They will also manage the distribution of resources, take care of legal affairs, and oversee the Agency’s information systems.

Similarly, the Technical-Scientific Director, appointed by the Minister of Health, will be responsible for technical-scientific activities, ensuring compliance with regulations, formulating proposals, and coordinating with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

With the abolition of the Technical-Scientific Commission and the Prices and Refunds Committee, the newly established Pharmaceutical Scientific and Economic Commission (CSE) will take over their functions. The CSE will have autonomy in making decisions on a technical-scientific and health level and will also provide consultancy services.

Overall, the reorganization and renewal of AIFA represent a significant step forward in enhancing the regulatory framework for medicines in Italy. The new structure and leadership are expected to bring greater efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness to the Agency’s operations, ensuring the safety and efficacy of medicines for the Italian population.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

