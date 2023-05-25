REHA Legal Day opened / The German REHA Legal Day is the central platform for …

German Society for Medical Rehabilitation (DEGEMED) eV

Berlin (ots)

The German Society for Medical Rehabilitation (DEGEMED), the Federal Association for Geriatrics and the German Association for Rehabilitation (DVfR) opened the REHA Legal Day 2023 in the Kaiserin-Friedrich-Haus in Berlin today. The format for the exchange and discussion of current social and rehabilitation law issues will take place again for the first time since the end of the corona pandemic. The participants come from rehabilitation facilities and services, statutory rehabilitation agencies, social organizations and administrations as well as the legal profession, the judiciary and science. Prof. Dr. Felix Welti (University of Kassel) and lawyer Prof. Dr. Oliver Tolmein (Hamburg) responsible.

The topics of this year’s REHA Law Day are diverse. Legal aspects of an inclusive health care system and accessibility are also among the focal points of the two-day event, as are service provider rights in medical rehabilitation and current arbitration board practice under the Fifth Social Code.

“Legislators have re-regulated important areas of integration assistance and medical rehabilitation. We want to discuss these legal issues in public and together with experts at the REHA Legal Day, thereby creating more transparency for practice,” explains Christof Lawall, Managing Director of DEGEMED, the objective of the REHA Legal Day.

“The regulations made by the legislature with the Intensive Care and Rehabilitation Strengthening Act (GKV-IPReG) create significant changes in performance, remuneration and quality of care not only for geriatric rehabilitation. Current and future developments in arbitration board practice are also current topics for which the REHA Legal Day is an important forum,” says Dirk van den Heuvel, Managing Director of BV Geriatrie.

“The exchange on questions of legislation and the implementation processes of rehabilitation and participation law is very important. We are therefore pleased that the REHA Legal Day series of events has started again in presence,” adds Sylvia Kurth, Managing Director of the DVfR.

Die German Association for Rehabilitation e. V. (DVfR) is the only association in Germany in which representatives of all actors in the field of rehabilitation and participation work together on an equal footing: self-help and social organizations, social service providers, rehabilitation facilities and services, rehabilitation experts as well as professional and specialist associations. The members of the DVfR and their partners in politics, business and society are involved in an interdisciplinary and cross-sectoral, consensus-oriented discourse on the further development of rehabilitation and self-determined participation.

Die DEGEMED is the umbrella organization for medical rehabilitation. It champions the interests of inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation facilities and is open to all operator models and legal forms. DEGEMED represents your concerns and issues to politicians, service providers and the public.

Im Federal Association of Geriatrics are organized as clinic operators that operate around 400 geriatric clinics and rehabilitation facilities and have around 23,000 beds and rehabilitation places. In addition to representing interests as a political association, the Bundesverband Geriatrie eV sees its special task in ensuring and further developing the quality of care.

Original content from: German Society for Medical Rehabilitation (DEGEMED) eV, transmitted by news aktuell