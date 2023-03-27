I cases of cancer in Italy are on the rise (over 390,700 new diagnoses in 2022) and the number of compatriots living after the diagnosis of the disease is also growing: currently almost 3,600,000 citizens, 6% of the entire population, have been diagnosed with cancer. 27% of them recovered with more or less serious disabilities. Unfortunately, no one actually has access to oncological rehabilitation (understood as physical, psychological, cognitive, nutritional, sexual and social rehabilitation) because it is not yet recognized as LEA, or Essential Level of Assistance. Yet, the fundamental role of oncological rehabilitation has been recognized for a long time also in the National Oncological Plan, to ensure that patients can return to pre-diagnosis health conditions or find a new balance, despite the presence of a disease that has become chronic or after recovery, with its results.