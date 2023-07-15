Rehabilitation can alleviate post-COVID symptoms and ensure participation: Pension and …

German Federal Pension Insurance

Berlin (ots)

Interdisciplinary rehabilitation increases the chances of post-COVID patients improving their symptoms. This is the conclusion of the German Pension Insurance Association (DRV) and the German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) in a joint key issues paper for medical rehabilitation in post-COVID syndrome. With the help of the key issues paper, the DRV and DGUV want to improve the care of those patients who have several organ systems affected and for whom isolated rehabilitation concepts geared to one specialist area are not sufficient.

After falling ill with COVID-19, symptoms such as exhaustion, tiredness, lack of resilience and concentration problems can occur. If these symptoms persist, a so-called post-COVID syndrome may be present. Politicians are also concerned with the question of how to help those affected. On July 12, 2023, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach presented plans for a health services research program that will be used in particular to fund and evaluate model projects.

“Post-COVID is a consequence of the pandemic that is still preoccupying us,” says Brigitte Gross, DRV director responsible for rehabilitation. “As part of social insurance, it is our goal to help those affected as best as possible. This also applies in particular to the non-medical side of the disease, i.e. the consequences for professional and social participation.” Rehabilitation should always be initiated when impairments after a corona infection are not just temporary, but threaten to permanently restrict the life and professional activities of those affected.

“We therefore started programs early in the pandemic to help those affected, but also to learn more about the disease and treatment options,” says the stv. General Manager of the DGUV, Dr. Edlyn Hoeller. An example is the post-COVID check and the post-COVID rehabilitation, which are offered through the BG clinics to those insured by the statutory accident insurance. “There is experience with more than 100,000 cases from these programs alone, which has been included in our key issues paper.”

Goal of the cornerstones: DRV and DGUV want to support rehabilitation facilities in designing appropriate offers for their insured persons. “But the paper is also helpful for those affected and their doctors. You will find orientation in it for the selection of suitable offers,” says Gross. “The cornerstones complement the existing medical guidelines.”

The cornerstones were limited to symptomatic treatment, since no causal treatment is currently available, says Höller. “That’s why it’s important for us to emphasize that with the right rehabilitation, you can feel better, relieve symptoms and gain strength so that you can work and enjoy life again.” This has since been shown by various studies.

The key points for medical rehabilitation in post-COVID syndrome describe requirements ranging from anamnesis and initial examinations to therapy. A main problem for those affected is the impairment of their physical and mental performance, so-called fatigue. In many cases, the symptoms are complex and not limited to just one organ system. “From our point of view, interdisciplinarity is therefore particularly important for successful treatment,” says Gross.

Prof. Dr. Anke Steinmetz, DGUV endowed professor at the University of Greifswald and co-author of the key issues paper: “For the success of inpatient rehabilitation, it is also important that it is adapted to the needs and possibilities of the individual affected. Stress must be increased at the right pace.” The so-called “pacing”, i.e. observing the individual stress limits of a patient, helps to avoid setbacks and to ensure successful therapy. “It’s good to find the personal middle ground between too much protection and overtaxing yourself,” recommends Prof. Volker Köllner, Medical Director of the Seehof Rehabilitation Center of the German Pension Insurance Association in Teltow.

