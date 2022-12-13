by Saverio Proia

According to a recent WHO Europe report, almost half of Italians need rehabilitation. The report also underlines that “rehabilitation should be available in primary health care facilities, where most cases of chronic diseases are managed, but also at home and at school”. A challenge certainly to be taken up by the new Order of Italian Physiotherapists

I think the readers of QS have not missed the WHO Report of the European Region according to which almost half of the population would need rehabilitation care: therefore, in the set of services that the NHS should provide, it should be the majority component since in Italy there are over 27 million people who need it; the report also highlights that this almost half of the population lives in a health condition that would require rehabilitation care that, however, most people would not receive the care they would need.

Certainly this event originates from the changed epidemiological and demographic picture of Italy due to the progressive and rapid aging of the population with the simultaneous increase in people with one or more chronic diseases but, above all, there is a lack of knowledge of how many and what benefits rehabilitation could lead to the loss of a considerable number of years of life in health due to the lack of rehabilitation services.

According to this report, it would seem that there is a communication deficit on the part of the NHS in increasing the population’s “scarce awareness of what rehabilitation is, how it works and its benefits, as well as the presence of often erroneous ideas on affordability” which becomes a boulder that prevents people from accessing rehabilitation. on affordability.

Surprising is still the data that emerges from the report regarding the serious shortage of rehabilitation professionals who are physiotherapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, hearing aid specialists, audiometrists, podiatrists, orthopedic technicians, orthoptists … until now the media and politicians have leveraged the serious shortage of specialist doctors, including GPs and nurses but I don’t remember a similar alarm regarding the overt deficit of rehabilitation health professionals.

According to the report, the various, many cases that require rehabilitation treatment have serious implications both in the quality of life and well-being of people and in their working capacity which means that “countries have to face costs of millions of dollars due to lack of economic productivity and rising poverty and unemployment”

For these reasons, it would be extremely necessary that in the legislative and health planning choices, rehabilitation really and effectively becomes a central and essential health service that can be used by those who need it, thus becoming an integral part of the LEA guaranteed by the NHS, becoming not a cost for the community but an investment so that people who need these rehabilitation benefits no longer have limitations in their capacity for economic productivity, thus making them active subjects capable of contributing fully to society.

Therefore, one cannot fail to share the WHO’s analysis and proposal according to which “rehabilitation should be available in primary health facilities, where most cases of chronic diseases are managed, but also at home and at school” by here follows the rightness of the proposal to include the physiotherapist, like the other rehabilitation professionals, in the core of the multi-professional team of the Community Houses in particular and in the district services and principals being just as central and strategic determinant as the doctor, the nurses, the psychologist, the social worker, already described extensively by the PNRR.

It is clear that envisaging rehabilitation in services and facilities aimed at primary health care would prevent those in need of rehabilitation services from avoiding hospital stays and instead benefiting from long-term rehabilitation both at home and in local facilities, thus it would allow rehabilitation to counteract and or at least the time of hospitalization by reducing the risk of complications to the state of health of the people.

It is very obvious that the improvement of physical and mental abilities allows people to experience a state of daily well-being and full social integration with obvious negative implications for the social and economic stability of the country.

For this reason, WHO’s exhortations to European states are all the more timely:

prioritized rehabilitation by recognizing it as an essential health service for millions of people, including during emergencies, including pandemic periods;

integrated rehabilitation at all levels of the health system: in primary health care, community services, hospitals and specialized centres; ensuring everyone has access to the rehabilitation they need.

supported the development of an adequate and well-trained multidisciplinary rehabilitation workforce to deliver these services.

An objective of this kind should find a strong and convinced movement of opinion both from the many associations for the protection of people’s rights and from the professional, scientific and trade union representatives of rehabilitation professionals available to carry out pressure activities against national and regional political decision-makers.

Of this desirable movement of opinion and pressure, a new subject that could play a positive political role to aggregate this area of ​​rehabilitation of both operators and users could only be the newborn Order of Physiotherapists both at national and territorial level and from the next 15 December will enter the full powers to which goes all my best wishes for a good job, hoping that it will be able to carry out not only the right and due professional protection but also the function of promoting and strengthening the rehabilitation services that can be provided by the NHS as well as the WHO of the European Region also rightly advises our country.

Xavier Proia

December 12, 2022

