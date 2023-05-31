Rehabilitation with robots: a new center of excellence in Salerno (05/31/2023)

A Center of Excellence for the Innovation of Rehabilitation Medicine with Robotics: was born in Salerno, within the Santa Maria al Mare Center of the Don Carlo Gnocchi Foundation and makes available to frail people affected by chronic diseases or with disabilities, both in pediatric and elderly age, new robotic neuromotor rehabilitation systems that improve their quality of life.

The new rehabilitation robotics innovation hub, called the Center of Excellence for the Innovation of Rehabilitation Medicine with Robotics and Integrated Technologies (MedRehabRob) was presented today in Salerno. The project will be supported by the Italian Government, within the framework of the Pnrr. The initiative will also have a second operational headquarters in Bari, managed by the Maugeri Clinical Scientific Institutes, and is part of the “Fit for Medical Robotics” (Fit4MedRob) project, which involves 25 partners, including ten universities and research centres, eleven clinical centers and Irccs and three companies. 44% of the funds from the entire project are destined for structures in southern Italy.

Per Francis Convertdirector general of the Don Gnocchi Foundation, highlights how «today, with this project, we want to create a center that develops innovative treatment paths through the diffusion of robotic solutions for rehabilitation and prosthetics and that is also able to attract talents who choose Salerno and the South to develop their research and innovation projects». Eugenio Guglielelli, rector of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome and scientific director of the Irccs Fondazione don Gnocchi, explains that «Fondazione don Gnocchi coordinates with the University of Pavia one of the three pillars of the Fit4MedRob project, the one dedicated to clinical research. After identifying the needs of patients and healthcare professionals, specific clinical studies will be designed to fill the gaps that currently limit the accessibility and integration of these technologies into care and assistance pathways, as well as the new organizational models and regulatory innovations essential to ensure maximum safety and full socio-economic sustainability of the new predictive, personalized, participatory and preventive rehabilitation medicine. Fit4MedRob aims to meet the specific needs of patients of all ages with reduced sensorimotor and/or cognitive functions who require rehabilitation, assistance or support and individuals at risk exposed to aging processes or working conditions, for example muscle fatigue, which could improve their quality of life through treatment or preventive measures.