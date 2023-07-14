Reimann: Digitization Act can become a milestone for the introduction of …

AOK Federal Association

The AOK community welcomes the current draft bill for a law to accelerate the digitization of the healthcare system (DigiG). However, there is also criticism of individual planned regulations.

“The planned law has the potential to actually accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare and nursing and to finally give digitization the necessary boost. This applies in particular to the further development of electronic patient files,” emphasizes Dr. Carola Reimann. The AOK community believes that the introduction of the opt-out procedure in combination with a simplified authentication procedure for the electronic patient file (ePA) is real progress. “These new regulations can become a milestone for the nationwide introduction of patient files and offer the chance that the file will finally reach the general public,” says Reimann. The expansion of the ePA into the central platform for insured persons, which enables access to e-prescriptions, for example, also points in the right direction. “Bundling information such as the digital medication plan, the brief patient file and laboratory data results in the ePA makes absolute sense. This creates real added value for the patients, but also for the doctors treating them. From now on, the emergency data should also only be stored in the Patient files are stored, because up until now almost nobody has used the electronic health card as a storage location for emergency data. One should draw the conclusions from this and dispense with this process completely from now on.”

From the point of view of the AOK, the plan that the statutory health insurance companies should scan older paper documents from insured persons and transfer them to the ePA is irritating. Reimann criticizes that the expected expense is disproportionate to the benefits for the insured. In addition, the filling of the ePA should not be the task of the health insurance companies, but should basically be in the hands of the patients and the doctors treating them. “They are the best judges of which data and findings should be stored in the file,” says Reimann.

The fact that in future a digital advisory board will advise the Gesellschaft für Telematik on matters of data protection and data security, while at the same time taking medical and ethical perspectives into account, is a step in the right direction. The planned further development of the electronic prescription and the integration of digitized care processes in the disease management programs (DMP) of the statutory health insurance companies are generally welcomed. However, there are still some open questions in detail. For example, there is a lack of clarification that the principles of evidence-based medicine are also to be applied to the digitization of the DMP.

Video consultation hours without limits could deteriorate on-site care

The AOK Federal Association is also critical of the planned flexibilization of video consultation hours. It has fundamental effects on the previous, location-based approval practice in contract medical care. The establishment of non-location-based digital services is now calling this process into question. “What use is it to people in Ludwigslust if there is a doctor who only conducts video consultations for digitally savvy people in Hamburg or Berlin?” asks AOK board member Reimann. If the proportion of video consultation hours is not limited, local care for insured persons who are not digitally savvy and particularly vulnerable in structurally weak regions could deteriorate.

The AOK also rejects the planned regulations to extend the entitlement to benefits to digital health applications (DiGAs) of higher risk classes. “Here arises an enormous cost potential for the health insurers, without there being an equivalent proof of benefit in comparison with the standard therapy”, criticizes Reimann. If such DiGAs are to be provided, a benefit assessment must first be carried out by the Federal Joint Committee with the involvement of IQWiG. “In view of the scarce financial resources of the GKV, the money of the contributors should only be used for applications whose benefit has been clearly proven.”

The AOK also fundamentally rejects the mandatory introduction of performance-related price components for DiGAs of 20 percent, in particular the associated bureaucratic, detailed and time-consuming performance measurement with questionable success indicators. “The use of a DiGA is not immediately associated with a real benefit. From the point of view of the AOK, this small-scale legal over-regulation completely misses the core goal of a transparent, fair and performance-based pricing model for digital health applications,” emphasizes Carola Reimann. A fundamental reform of pricing based on the process for digital care applications (DiPAs) would be more effective. “We also need an end to free pricing by manufacturers for DiGAs in the first year after market launch,” says Reimann.

