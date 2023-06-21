Home » Reimann on changes to the Medicines Act: “Sensitive weakening of the …
Health

Reimann on changes to the Medicines Act: "Sensitive weakening of the …

by admin
Reimann on changes to the Medicines Act: “Sensitive weakening of the …

20.06.2023 – 15:50

AOK Federal Association

Berlin (ots)

Regarding the amendments to the Medicines Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG) announced today, the chairwoman of the AOK Federal Association, Dr. Carola Reimann:

“On the home straight to legislation, the specifications for tendering options for drug discount agreements will be made even worse and thus the cost-effectiveness of drug supply will be severely weakened. The Federal Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), should in future use non-described characteristics of an imminent or existing market concentration and, on this basis, can in turn extend the new tendering regulations, which were last planned for antibiotics, to other drug groups.

Discount agreements stabilize the supply chain and thus demonstrably strengthen the security of supply. Effective and safe drug discount agreements save billions of dollars each year for the contributor community. The now planned further softening of the tendering system is carelessly jeopardizing these savings. It is naïve to assume that the planned changes will not result in any additional expenditure for statutory health insurance.

Shortly after the contribution increases announced by Minister Lauterbach, legal regulations are now also being pushed that will lead to additional expenditure and further burdens for those paying contributions.”

Original content from: AOK Federal Association, transmitted by news aktuell

