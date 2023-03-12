Home Health Reimann on the digitization strategy: “The central switch for acceleration is called opt-out”
Health

Reimann on the digitization strategy: “The central switch for acceleration is called opt-out”

by admin
Reimann on the digitization strategy: “The central switch for acceleration is called opt-out”

AOK Federal Association

Berlin (ots)

Dr. Carola Reimann, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the AOK Federal Association, as follows:

“Digitization is the general key to more quality and cost-effectiveness in healthcare. And the central switch for acceleration is called opt-out. We agree with the Minister of Health on that. We therefore support the announced digital strategy and its goals, including that data protection is fundamentally more efficient The digital change, which people are increasingly demanding in many areas of life, must finally arrive in the German healthcare system, medical progress and data protection must not be a contradiction here.By the way, there are also health insurance companies for better use of data sensible further development proposals for the benefit of patients and insured persons. This opportunity should be used with the announced laws.”

