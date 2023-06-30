Reimann on the hospital reform: provision flat rates of the clinics based on the needs of the …

AOK Federal Association

At today’s federal-state meeting on hospital reform, the chairwoman of the AOK federal association, Dr. Carola Reimann:

“Today’s meeting left many questions unanswered about the concrete design of the reform. But one thing is clear: the hospital reform must make a clear contribution to the modernization of hospital structures right way.This linking of planning and financing offers the chance that the quality-oriented concentration of hospital services will succeed.

However, when defining the service groups in a binding manner, there must be no lazy compromises that would ultimately make occasional care possible again at the expense of patient safety. Complicated and demanding interventions such as cancer operations, but also emergency treatments, should only be carried out at specialized locations that have the necessary know-how, the right technical equipment and the appropriately qualified staff. Last week’s analysis by the Government Commission impressively showed that this urgently needed change is possible without endangering local supply.

It is also important that the flow of money for the hospitals will in future be based on the needs of the population in the respective region. It is therefore good that the provision flat rates should in future be determined independently of the number of cases provided. When the law is drafted, it must also be stipulated that the supply contracts for the clinics and the associated flat-rate fees will in future be based on the actual needs of the population. Otherwise, instead of a needs-based allocation of the provision funds, there is a risk of a political bazaar about the amount and distribution of the provision flat rates. That must be avoided at all costs.”

