Reimann: Outpatient care services are being devalued
Health

by admin
AOK Federal Association

Berlin (ots)

Tomorrow, Friday, the Bundestag will pass the Care Support and Relief Act (PUEG). The chairwoman of the board of directors of the AOK federal association, Dr. Carola Reimann:

“The motive to strengthen the care of people in need of care in their own four walls is to be welcomed in principle. However, the latest changes only reduce the already insufficient dynamism of outpatient care services, from which many caring relatives would benefit. Different than the services of full in-patient care, out-patient care services have not been adapted to economic developments since 2017. Out-patient care services are gradually being devalued.

We welcome the fact that our suggestions for the content of the “care innovation budget” have been included. Because care takes place on site, the structures that are actually necessary and their embedding in the regional and local social conditions must also be created on site. However, a limit of four years is insufficient and cannot cover the demand.

All in all, the PUEG is only a first, small step. The long-term perspective is still missing. The social long-term care insurance does not get back the five billion euros in corona costs that it laid out during the pandemic, nor are the pension contributions of caring relatives, as agreed in the coalition agreement, financed permanently through tax subsidies. Instead, the threatening financial imbalance is averted in the short term simply by increasing contributions. But that will bring peace until 2025 at the most.”

Further information can be found at www.aok-bv.de.

Your contact person in the press office:

Dr. Kai Behrens
Phone: 030 / 34646-2309
Mobil: 01520 / 1563042
E-Mail: [email protected]

Original content from: AOK Federal Association, transmitted by news aktuell

