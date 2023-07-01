Reimann: “People in need of care have to wait for improvements in performance”

AOK Federal Association

Berlin (ots)

The Care Support and Relief Act (PUEG) comes into force on July 1, 2023. The Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the AOK Federal Association, Dr. Carola Reimann calls for long-term stabilization and prospects for social long-term care insurance:

“The impending financial imbalance of the social long-term care insurance was averted in the short term solely by increasing contributions. The contribution rate will rise from July 1 from the current 3.05 to 3.4 percent, for childless people to 4.0 percent. These financial burdens must be borne by the Contributors are shouldered. However, those in need of care will only benefit from the relief from next year, when in particular the care allowance and the outpatient care benefits in kind are each increased by five percent. In addition, it is absurd that the costs of the pension contributions of the caring relatives continue to be borne by the contributors be borne, although it is undisputedly societal expenditures that have to be financed by federal funds.It was agreed in the coalition agreement, but not implemented.The promise made in the coalition agreement to relieve those in need of care by taking the training costs out of their own contributions will also be fulfilled with the PUEG not redeemed.

The federal government has embarked on an uncertain course with this law and is proceeding on sight. Additional tax revenue is needed to provide the much-needed reliable funding. Whether social long-term care insurance can really be financially stabilized by the end of 2025 cannot be predicted with certainty. The announcement by the federal government that it will not be presenting proposals for sustainable financing of long-term care insurance until next year is a shift at the expense of the contributors.

The implementation of the Federal Constitutional Court judgment of April 7, 2022, to take better account of the child-raising costs of parents in the right to contributions in social long-term care insurance, poses great challenges for all those involved. In this short time it is not possible to create the technical requirements and collect the necessary data. Because for the contribution relief of 0.25 percent per eligible child under the age of 25, the contribution-paying offices and the long-term care insurance funds have to determine the number and age of the children for each member. Necessary contribution corrections can therefore only be made during the planned transitional period. However, the insured does not lose any money, overpaid contributions are subsequently reimbursed.”

Further information can be found at www.aok-bv.de.

Original content from: AOK Federal Association, transmitted by news aktuell

