Reimann: Strengthen solidarity-based financing of health and long-term care insurance

AOK Federal Association

Berlin (ots)

Regarding the results of the WIdOmonitor published today, Dr. Carola Reimann, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the AOK Federal Association:

“The results of the WIdO survey are very exciting. They underline what is fundamentally important to people in the health and care sector and how important values ​​such as fairness and justice are. And they provide politicians with important information when it comes to questions of sustainable financing and about reform options that are accepted by the population.

Instead of thinking about cuts in benefits, the expansion of private co-payments or the privatization of the risk of illness and long-term care, politicians should focus on strengthening the solidarity-based financing elements in statutory health insurance and social long-term care insurance.

The WIdOmonitor also provides important food for thought on how this can be achieved. For example, the vast majority of people do not want supplementary supplementary insurance for rising care costs, but rather a substantial safeguarding of the care risk through a system financed by everyone in solidarity. Politicians should take these indications seriously instead of dealing with reforms aimed at preserving certain privileges and business interests.”

Note for editors:

The WIdOmonitor is available for download at: https://www.wido.de/publikationen-produkte/widomonitor/widomonitor-1-2023/

Original content from: AOK Federal Association, transmitted by news aktuell