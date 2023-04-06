Home Health Reimann “Sustainable solution for care further postponed”
Today, the federal cabinet passed the draft law on the Care Support and Relief Act (PUEG). This comments Dr. Carola Reimann, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the AOK Federal Association, as follows:

“We welcome the fact that the proof of the number of children required to implement the Federal Constitutional Judgment should generally be submitted to the office paying the contributions – and not exclusively to the long-term care insurance funds. That is appropriate!

Elsewhere in the cabinet decision on the PUEG, on the other hand, there is no perspective. The planned increase in the contribution rate will only create calm until 2025, and the necessary sustainable solution will be further postponed. The Federal Ministry of Health now wants to present recommendations for stable and permanent financing by May 31, 2024. Two solutions are already crystal clear today: The SPV must finally receive additional federal funds for the pension entitlements of caring relatives, and it must not be left with billions in corona costs.

It is unfortunate that the joint model projects for promoting innovative approaches by municipalities and health insurance funds, which were still planned in the draft bill, have been cancelled. These would be an important lever for the targeted support of home care on site and in the neighbourhood. They could further promote the important family and social willingness to take on care tasks.”

