Reimann: “The population must be better protected from the heat”

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach wants to prepare the country better for high temperatures with a “heat protection plan”. This plan is welcomed by the chairwoman of the AOK Federal Association, Dr. Carola Reimann:

“The fact that older people and chronically ill people in particular suffer from the effects of the heat and therefore need to be better protected and informed is something we have already worked out in 2021 with the ‘Climate and Health Care Report’ of our Scientific Institute of the AOK (WIdO). The Analysis showed: One in four AOK insured persons over the age of 65 is at an above-average risk of having health problems on hot days and therefore having to go to the hospital.On hot days with over 30 degrees Celsius, there were three percent more hospital admissions in this age group due to the heat of the approximately 18 million people aged 65+ are above average ‘vulnerable to heat’: they are particularly affected by heat These results illustrate how important it is to take action to combat climate change.

The AOK and the other statutory health insurance companies are willing to take responsibility here and, in particular, to support the municipalities in dealing with the consequences of climate change. A chapter on the prevention of climate change-related health risks in municipalities has already been added to the Prevention Guide. This gives the health insurers extended options for action to support local authorities in climate protection and climate adaptation in order to counteract the health effects of climate change. We can only move forward together on this topic.

It is also very important to better inform the population about the risks of climate change so that people can better protect themselves from the consequences. Two years ago, a Germany-wide survey for the Supply Report revealed that a third of the population has a great need for information. It is therefore a good decision that the heat warning system of the German Weather Service should now be used. The plans must now be tackled quickly so that we have a working heat protection plan next summer.”

