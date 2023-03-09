requirements

1. Transfer to receive health care outside the health area of ​​the town of residence, authorized by the Balearic Islands Health Service.

2. Compensation will also be applicable to companions when, given the patient’s care situation, the help of another person is essential during the journey and has been authorized by the Balearic Islands Health Service. In any case, the transfer with a companion will be authorized if the patient is under 18 or has legal incapacity

Documentation to present

– Proof or report of attendance at consultation or hospitalization with the date of admission and discharge

If you are requesting per diems for the companion:

– Boarding pass or equivalent document certifying the transfer or transfers of the authorized companion.

In case of hospitalization of the interested party:

-Weekly justifications that the need for the companion continues. If there is none, the per diem compensation will be limited to a maximum of 7 days.

If you request reimbursement of air or sea transport expenses:

-Invoice certifying the expenditure for this concept.

– Travelers’ boarding pass or equivalent document certifying that the transfer has been made.

If you request reimbursement of accommodation expenses:

– Invoice certifying the expenditure for this concept, with the date of entry and exit.

In the event that the care center is located in a province other than the sea station or airport and it is necessary to use ground transportation to reach the care center, you can request compensation for this ground expense by providing:

– Document certifying the expenditure in this concept.

In the event that due to a medical prescription the person receiving the assistance cannot travel by air and the maritime station is outside the municipality of the assistance center, you can request the amount equivalent to the cost of travel by taxi between the center assistance and the maritime station, providing:

– Invoice for expenses and the corresponding medical prescription.

Models:

Maximum term

6 months from the end of the assistance at the destination hospital

Form of presentation

In accordance with the provisions of article 16.4 of Law 39/2015, of 1 October, on the common administrative procedure of public administrations, you can carry out this procedure through one of the following channels (among others ):

a) Electronically (*mandatory for subjects obliged to relate electronically with administrations by article 14.2 and 3 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, and optional for natural persons), by “clicking” on the “Access to the telematic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected]

b) In person (only for natural persons), at any of the registration offices of the Autonomous Administration, of the General Administration of the State, of the other autonomous communities or of the entities that make up the Local Administration. You can consult the addresses of all the offices of the Autonomous Administration.

c) In addition, you can also send the documentation by post (only for natural persons). In this case, you must present the documents in an open envelope, so that the staff of the Post Office can indicate, by means of the official stamp, the place, the date and the exact time when it was made the record These data will also be noted in the proof sheet of the presentation.

*The subjects referred to in sections 2 and 3 of article 14 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, are obliged to communicate through electronic means with the administrations, so , in accordance with the provisions of article 68.4 of the aforementioned Law, if any of these subjects submits their application in person, the public administration must require them to amend it by submitting it electronically.

Competent body for processing

Directorate of Health Care

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Directorate of Health Care

Calle de la Reina Esclarmonda, 9.

Tel.: 971175951

([email protected])

